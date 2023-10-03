Cinemark to Give Swifties a Theatrical Experience of Their Wildest Dreams for the Taylor Swift I The Eras Tour Concert Film Beginning Friday, October 13

PLANO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cinemark Holdings, Inc., one of the largest and most influential theatrical exhibition companies in the world, is giving Swifties a theatrical experience of their wildest dreams for the Taylor Swift I The Eras Tour concert film starting Friday, October 13. Each of the exhibitor’s more than 300 U.S. theaters will offer enchanting iridescent popcorn, uniquely themed popcorn tubs and an exclusive gold foil design cup, and a host of giveaways to ensure the theatrical celebration is one to remember across every era. Tickets, which are setting domestic pre-sale records with more than 10 times higher pre-sales than any other cinema engagement event, are on sale now alongside Private Swiftie Parties at Cinemark.com and on the Cinemark app.

“The anticipation to experience Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour on the big screen has blown everyone away, and Cinemark is thrilled to offer iridescent popcorn, exclusive merchandise and exciting giveaways that will ensure fans create a night that they will remember forever and always,” said Wanda Gierhart Fearing, Cinemark Chief Marketing and Content Officer. “Music lovers can experience the enchanting concert film by singing and dancing with just friends and family through our Private Swiftie Party auditorium rentals or by going all-out alongside fellow fans when they buy a standard ticket. No matter how they take in this musical spectacle, Cinemark’s industry-leading sight and sound technology will leave fans wonderstruck.”

Have a Marvelous Time

No theatrical experience is complete without craveable movie theater concessions and must-have merchandise. So, Cinemark is bringing its bingeworthy popcorn into a new, iridescent era, and concert filmgoers can eat and drink in style with specially themed popcorn tubs and exclusive foil design cups at all of its more than 300 U.S. theaters. Additionally, Swifties who catch Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour concert film at Cinemark can snag a free mini poster to help them commemorate the moment, while supplies last.

Fans can also partake in multiple giveaways surrounding the theatrical event, including the Cinemark Movie Rewards’ Private Swiftie Party giveaway. Music fans should be sure to listen closely to the radio as they blast their favorite tunes, as radio stations in select markets will be giving away tickets for the concert film.

Big-Screen Concert Experience Goes Global

Cinemark will be showing Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour concert film across all its global theaters in the U.S, South America, and Central America. The exhibitor’s industry-leading sight and sound technology will give all Swifties what feels like a first-row seat to the concert event of an era. With clear, bright digital and Cinionic laser projection and multi-layer booming surround sound, the exhibitor’s immersive auditoriums are an incredible environment to take in every methodically planned aspect of this concert – from the costume changes and on-stage production to the melodic sounds of her songs through the decades.

For all details on Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour at Cinemark, visit https://www.cinemark.com/taylor-swift.

About Cinemark Holdings, Inc.

Headquartered in Plano, TX, Cinemark (NYSE: CNK) is one of the largest and most influential theatrical exhibition companies in the world. Cinemark’s circuit, comprised of various brands that also include Century, Tinseltown and Rave, operates 514 theaters (315 U.S.; 199 South and Central America) with 5,812 screens (4,370 U.S.; 1,442 South and Central America) in 42 states domestically and 14 countries throughout South and Central America. Cinemark consistently provides an extraordinary guest experience from the initial ticket purchase to the closing credits, including Movie Club, the first U.S. exhibitor-launched subscription program and the first to reach the one-million-member milestone; the highest Luxury Lounger recliner seat penetration among the major players; XD - the No. 1 exhibitor-brand premium large format; and expansive food and beverage options to further enhance the moviegoing experience. For more information go to https://ir.cinemark.com.