Mitsubishi Power queda seleccionada para suministrar la segunda turbina de gas de clase avanzada para el centro energético Grand River de Oklahoma

Grand River Dam Authority, Mitsubishi Power, and Oklahoma Secretary of State Josh Cockroft at the signing ceremony held at the Grand River Energy Center in Chouteau, OK. Pictured from left to right: Robert Ladd, VP of Generation, GRDA; Erik Feighner, Chief Financial Officer, GRDA; Dwayne Elam, GRDA Board Member; Dan Sullivan, President and CEO GRDA; John Wiscaver, EVP Strategic Communications, GRDA; Josh Cockroft, Oklahoma Secretary of State; Bill Newsom, President and CEO Mitsubishi Power Americas; Mark Bissonnette, EVP and COO, Power Generation, Mitsubishi Power Americas; Prasanth Thupili, SVP, Power Generation Services, Mitsubishi Power Americas (Credit: Grand River Dam Authority)