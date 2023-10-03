Best Innovation Group and Bonifii Announce Joint Development of FIVEGPT

TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Best Innovation Group (BIG), a pioneer in digital banking solutions, and Bonifii, a leading digital identity company, today announced the joint development of FIVEGPT, a comprehensive digital banking solution that seamlessly bridges voice commands, call centers, and other multi-modal service channels.

The solution integrates GPT technology into BIG’s established voice-based banking platform to enable more dynamic and responsive interactions. Combined with Bonifii's sophisticated authentication process, the solution unlocks compelling and convenient use cases across channels, driving frictionless transitions and enhanced user experiences.

John Best, CEO of BIG, stated, "The joint development of FIVEGPT harnesses the power of GPT technology and Bonifii's leading authentication capabilities to connect voice interfaces, online platforms, and call centers like never before. This collaboration marks a significant stride in innovation, one that will help credit unions future-proof their organizations and flexibly adapt to evolving member expectations."

Tom Stacy, CTO of BIG, adds, "The integration of GPT technology into our proven FIVE platform enables us to facilitate more intuitive and versatile digital banking experiences. Working with Bonifii, we're laying the groundwork for deeper member interactions."

John Ainsworth, CEO of Bonifii, shares, "The development of FIVEGPT will leverage GPT technology with our secure authentication process, thereby transcending traditional banking boundaries and creating a seamless path across channels."

FIVEGPT builds upon the success of BIG's FIVE platform, and the joint development with Bonifii promises to deliver a robust and adaptable platform that responds to the dynamic needs of digital banking.

About Best Innovation Group

Founded in 2014, Best Innovation Group (BIG) was created to provide clients with the resources to quickly implement digital solutions and adopt cutting-edge technologies. BIG provides research and development in areas including voice banking, distributed ledger, and machine learning, as well as a wide array of consulting services. For more information, visit www.big-fintech.com.

About Bonifii

Denver-based Bonifii is an innovative financial technology company that proactively protects credit union members from becoming victims of financial fraud. To learn more about Bonifii, visit www.bonifii.com, or email us at sales@bonifii.com.