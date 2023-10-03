KBRA Releases Report Assigning AA- Rating, Stable Outlook to the Power Authority of the State of New York (NYPA) Green Transmission Project Revenue Bonds, Series 2023A

NEW YORK--()--On September 29, 2023, KBRA assigned a long-term rating of AA- with a Stable Outlook to the Power Authority of the State of New York (NYPA) Green Transmission Project Revenue Bonds, Series 2023A. Concurrently, KBRA affirmed the long-term rating of AA- and Stable Outlook on NYPA's outstanding Green Transmission Project Revenue Bonds.

About KBRA

KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered in the U.S., the EU, and the UK, and is designated to provide structured finance ratings in Canada. KBRA’s ratings can be used by investors for regulatory capital purposes in multiple jurisdictions.

Linda Vanderperre, Senior Director
+1 646-731-2482 linda.vanderperre@kbra.com

Lina Santoro, Director
+1 646-731-1419 lina.santoro@kbra.com

William Baneky, Managing Director
+1 646-731-2409 william.baneky@kbra.com

James Kissane, Senior Director
+1 646-731-2380 james.kissane@kbra.com

