KBRA Releases Report Assigning AA- Rating, Stable Outlook to the Power Authority of the State of New York (NYPA) Green Transmission Project Revenue Bonds, Series 2023A

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--On September 29, 2023, KBRA assigned a long-term rating of AA- with a Stable Outlook to the Power Authority of the State of New York (NYPA) Green Transmission Project Revenue Bonds, Series 2023A. Concurrently, KBRA affirmed the long-term rating of AA- and Stable Outlook on NYPA's outstanding Green Transmission Project Revenue Bonds.

