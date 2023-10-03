KBRA Releases Rating Report for State of Connecticut Special Tax Obligation Bonds (Transportation Infrastructure Purposes) Series 2023 A & B Bonds

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--On September 29, 2023 KBRA upgraded the long-term rating to AAA, from AA+, for the State of Connecticut's Special Tax Obligation Bonds, Transportation Infrastructure Purposes. KBRA additionally assigned a long-term rating of AAA with a Stable Outlook to the State's Special Tax Obligation Bonds Transportation Infrastructure Purposes, 2023 Series A and Special Tax Obligation Refunding Bonds Transportation Infrastructure Purposes, 2023 Series B.

To access rating and relevant documents, click here.

Click here to view the report.

About KBRA

KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered in the U.S., the EU, and the UK, and is designated to provide structured finance ratings in Canada. KBRA’s ratings can be used by investors for regulatory capital purposes in multiple jurisdictions.