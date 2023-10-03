Teoayeah Offers Unprecedented Discounts and Prepares Kid's Favorite Electric Toy Cars for the “Prime Big Deal Days”

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The hot summer will be over, and we are about to usher in the gentle and cool fall, in this seasonal change of the node of time, as a brand committed to providing children with safe and high-performance childhood companions, Teoayeah has prepared for the little ones all over the country the safest and most assured simulation of electric toy cars with a variety of models, full-featured, the most realistic driving experience, and for parents to bring the unprecedented discounts up to 20%. Anyway, in order to welcome the arrival of fall and express our gratitude to our valued customers, Teoayeah will give you surprising prices on all kid’s electric cars at Teoayeah Flagship Store in the Prime Big Deal Days (10/10-10/11) held by Amazon.

Teoayeah Licensed Mercedes-Benz G63 Kid's Ride on Car

The Mercedes-Benz G63 under the Teoayeah brand flagship store is an officially licensed children's g wagon based on the stylish exterior of the high-end Mercedes Benz G63, giving your kids a stylish driving experience. With safety first in mind, it also comes with seat belts, a remote control and a slow start function. When your child is driving, parents can stop the moving car, and change the speed or steering direction at any time to avoid unexpected situations such as collisions and ensure your child's safety. Unlike other toy cars, our cars start at a slow and comfortable speed, which can avoid injuries caused by sudden acceleration. It can also be switched to manual mode to let your child enjoy the thrill of independent driving and inspire their desire to explore and challenge.

Equipped with a 12V rechargeable battery and two powerful 25W motors, this children's electric car can be driven at a speed of 1.9-3.1mph for about 40-60 minutes, bringing children long hours of driving fun. In addition, the Mercedes-Benz electric car also supports USB or wireless media Bluetooth connectivity for cell phones and built-in music, so you can play your baby's favorite songs or stories. When the electric car lights up and the beautiful music plays, it will surely grab the children's point of interest. Now is the perfect opportunity to buy this quality product at a heavily discounted price, so don't miss the chance to create a great surprise for your babies! A variety of color schemes for you to choose from! (Cool black, warm red and simple white)

Teoayeah Licensed Land Rover Electric Car

Teoayeah's other officially licensed Land Rover lithium battery riding car is upgraded from traditional sealed lead-acid batteries to high-quality lithium batteries, featuring long life, long playtime and slow power loss when not in use, which can shorten the charging time from 8 hours (the market average) to 3 hours, which can quickly soothe the children's anxiously waiting mood. Similarly, the Land Rover ride-on car has two modes of remote control for parents and manual driving for children, and the center console supports wireless connection with cell phones to play favorite music or stories for children. Meanwhile this car will be available in four colors (white, pink, black, and red), you can always find the one your kids like, and you can get a big discount on this Land Rover during Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days.

Teoayeah 2-in-1 Detachable Ride on Tractor (Green, Blue, Red)

In anticipation of the Prime Big Deal Days, Teoayeah has also prepared a tractor with a unique design featuring a detachable trailer that offers two ways to play, little gardeners can choose to use the trailer to transport toys, dolls, flowers, etc. or remove the trailer to free ride. Parental control mode and manual control mode are both available, and children's favorite songs or stories can be played at an adjustable volume via Bluetooth and USB while driving. In addition, this tractor also uses a 12V 7Ah high-quality stable battery and two 25W motors, which can run for 40-50 minutes after a full charge, and the speed can reach 2-5mph. During the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days, parents can seize the opportunity to get this product at a low price to accompany their children's happy childhood.

About Teoayeah

Teoayeah is a young, energetic brand dedicated to providing children with safe and high-performance riding gifts, each toy car is equipped with specialized safety facilities to meet the riding needs of children of different ages, accompanying and caring for baby's healthy growth! In a very short span of time, Teoayeah has earned extremely high praise from enthusiasts, social media influencers, digital media and consumers. Adhering to the motto of “LOVE, FOLLOW, SHARE”, Teoayeah brings the best playmates to accompany childhood to the most adorable audience, providing a wide range of quality gift options for parents, and each gift of love can span happy childhood and leave indelible and precious memories in the hearts of parents and children.

To learn more about Teoayeah and to get in touch, please visit www.Teoayeah.com.