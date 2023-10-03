Aetrex Enhances Foot.com Footwear Development Platform With New, Limitless 3D Measuring Tool

TEANECK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aetrex, Inc., a global market leader in foot scanning technology and data-driven orthotics and comfort footwear, today announced the launch of a new analysis segment on Foot.com called the Development Lab, providing users the ability to pull accurate, detailed measurements of any aspect of a 3D foot scan. Foot.com is a subscription-based, data-rich platform that aggregates millions of global 3D foot scans collected from Aetrex’s Albert 2 Pro and Albert 3DFit foot scanners, helping footwear designers and developers create better fitting and functioning shoes.

Aetrex’s scanners use a pure computer vision model to create the most accurate 3D reconstruction of the foot available on the market. Launched in September 2022, Foot.com allows designers to extract global 3D foot data organized by gender, foot size, country and other key demographics, enabling market-specific shoe design and more.

The new updates to Foot.com provide designers with additional capabilities to analyze complete 3D foot data in an easy-to-use format:

Development Lab “Lasso” Tool : Much like a true lasso, this tool virtually “wraps” around the 3D foot and can be moved on an axis at any angle to measure and analyze a cross-section of any aspect of a 3D foot scan. Users can also identify 2 spots within a cross-section to measure and get even further detailed data.

: Much like a true lasso, this tool virtually “wraps” around the 3D foot and can be moved on an axis at any angle to measure and analyze a cross-section of any aspect of a 3D foot scan. Users can also identify 2 spots within a cross-section to measure and get even further detailed data. Anatomical Reference Points : Users can measure 3D foot scans using 16 standard landmarks of the foot, determined by Aetrex in partnership with the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE).

: Users can measure 3D foot scans using 16 standard landmarks of the foot, determined by Aetrex in partnership with the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE). 3D Printed Foot Models for Fit Trials: Users can 3D print data-driven foot models based on population data and averages to test optimal fit throughout the footwear development cycle. This leaves less room for error than traditional fit methods, which use human feet that vary even within the same shoe size.

“Users of our new Foot.com Development Lab can maneuver 3D foot scans in any direction or angle, as if physically holding the scan in their hand. However, the true benefit of this platform is the breadth of data it provides and the variety and accuracy of its real-time calculations, making it the leading 3D data resource for all shoe manufacturers,” said Larry Schwartz, CEO of Aetrex. “We added these enhancements to Foot.com to take the guesswork out of the design process and pave the way for the future of footwear development. By introducing the latest technologies, our goal is to move the industry forward in designing shoes that truly fit and function better than ever.”

Brands focused on fit and performance are currently utilizing the Foot.com platform, including BOA Technology. To learn more about Aetrex technology and its partners, please visit www.aetrex.com/technology.

About Aetrex

Aetrex, Inc. is widely recognized as a global leader in foot scanning technology and data-driven orthotics and comfort footwear. Aetrex has developed state-of-the-art foot scanning devices, including Albert, Albert 2 Pro and Albert 3DFit (2022 and 2023 CES Innovation Award Honorees), Albert Pressure and iStep, designed to accurately measure feet and determine foot type and pressure points. Since 2002, Aetrex has placed over 12,000 scanners worldwide that have performed more than 50 million unique customer foot scans, currently averaging more than 2.5 million scans a year.

The company is renowned for its over-the-counter orthotics – the worlds #1 premium foot orthotic. With fashion, function and quality at the forefront, Aetrex also designs and manufactures stylish, performance footwear. Based in New Jersey, Aetrex is consistently named one of New Jersey’s Top 100 Privately Held Companies and was also included in NJBIZ’s Top 30 Manufacturing Companies. It has remained privately owned by the Schwartz family for three generations. For additional information, visit www.aetrex.com.