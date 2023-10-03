Massive Bio Pioneers Clinical Trial Recruitment Innovation with Strategic Support from Evernorth Health, Inc.

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Massive Bio Inc., a trailblazing entity in the realm of digital health technology, proudly announces a pivotal advancement in clinical trial recruitment, fortified by a strategic relationship with Evernorth Health, Inc (ENI). This groundbreaking collaboration is poised to redefine the clinical trial landscape, seamlessly integrating innovative AI and personalized concierge services to optimize patient-centric recruitment processes and expand access to advanced care.

Strategic Synergy for Clinical Trials:

Massive Bio’s unwavering dedication to revolutionizing clinical trial recruitment is accentuated by its strategic alignment with Evernorth Health, Inc. This synergy empowers Massive Bio to increase awareness for a myriad of cancer trials, deploying state-of-the-art AI algorithms to proficiently identify potential subjects, healthcare providers, and pharmacies, thereby delivering a seamless and enriched recruitment experience under a value-based and pathway-oriented framework.

CEO’s Statement:

"Our endeavor to radically revamp the clinical trial recruitment landscape and democratize access to advanced care is substantially bolstered through our relationship with Evernorth Health, Inc.," stated Selin Kurnaz, CEO of Massive Bio. "This collaboration intertwines advanced AI and concierge services, propelling us to expedite life-saving research and ensure wider trial accessibility and enhanced patient outcomes."

Enhanced Patient Outcomes and Access:

Dr. Arturo Loaiza-Bonilla, Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer at Massive Bio, emphasized the commitment to swiftly and efficiently connecting patients with suitable clinical trials: "By amalgamating our advanced, AI-driven technologies with extensive resources, we are poised to streamline clinical trial recruitment, offering swift access to innovative treatments and fostering the acceleration of medical research."

About Massive Bio:

Massive Bio is a global leader in digital health tech, steadfastly committed to innovating the clinical trial recruitment paradigm through pioneering solutions and avant-garde technologies. Massive Bio’s mission is to democratize access to advanced care, expedite life-saving research, and provide personalized patient care, thereby contributing to the global advancement of healthcare and medical research. Utilizing AI to enhance equitable access and precision targeting for clinical trial matching, drug matching, and drug development, Massive Bio is committed to breaking down barriers in clinical trial enrollment, fostering value-based oncology decisions, and facilitating data-driven cancer treatment. Serving over three dozen pharmaceutical companies, contract research organizations, and hospital networks, Massive Bio has earned recognition from the National Cancer Institute with an SBIR contract, and it is founding member of CancerX Moonshot. Founded in 2015 by a team of clinical, technology, and M&A executives, Massive Bio boasts a global presence with nearly 100 people across 12 countries. For further details, please visit www.massivebio.com, https://askfiona.ai, https://drarturo.ai or interact with us on our social media channels.