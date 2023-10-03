Power Home Remodeling Partners with Chicago Cares to Strengthen Neighborhoods and Build Equity in the City

CHESTER, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Power Home Remodeling (“Power”), the nation’s leading exterior home remodeler, and the Fortune #13 Best Company to Work For hosted their largest employee volunteer initiative to date over the weekend to help improve Chicago neighborhoods and positively impact community members.

In order to create the most positive impact, Power partnered with Chicago Cares — the city’s premier volunteer organization, connecting individuals and organizations with volunteer projects that address the city’s most pressing needs.

“As a service business, Power believes our impact shouldn’t be confined to company walls or the homes’ of our customers — the work we do in our communities is an equally important part of our mission,” said Olumidé Cole, Power’s National Director of Cultural Diversity & Inclusion. “Joining forces with an experienced and thoughtful partner like Chicago Cares allowed us to scale our impact, providing a more fulfilling experience for our employees, and creating more meaningful change in the city.”

Over 300 Power employees from across the country gathered in the South and West Sides of Chicago, participating in a variety of volunteer projects that contributed towards economic development, urban revitalization, social and workforce integration services, urban conservation, and more. Their impact included:

600 hours of time donated across 300+ Power employees to 14 different non-profits

850 grocery bags packed and distributed for unhoused individuals and asylum seekers

600 tulips planted across the South, West, and Northwest Sides of Chicago

170 community members served at local food pantry

120 hygiene kits packed for community members

80 lunches and gift bags devliered to low income seniors

75 meals prepped for unhoused individuals

25 bags of trash picked up from main corridors in the community

100 t-shirts screenprinted, one mural painted, two tool benches painted, and 10 shelves built at Working Bikes

One home painted, cleaned, and refurbished for an individual transitioning out of the foster care system

“We’re grateful for organizations like Power that share similar values to our own," said Rosie Drumgoole, CEO of Chicago Cares. “Their commitment to fostering connection and taking action — no matter how small — aligns closely with the approach we take in redefining volunteerism. It’s not about the result of any one project, it’s about the continuation of those small acts that support sustainable change in our communities.”

Power’s city-wide volunteer project was part of the company’s sixth annual Cultural Diversity & Inclusion Summit — a three-day event that gathers employees from across the country to share knowledge and experiences to ultimately create more inclusivity, equity, and impact not only within the business, but in their communities as well.

Recognized by PEOPLE Magazine as one of the 2023 Companies That Care®, Power not only offers fulfilling career opportunities, but an environment that's fostering meaningful change in the world.

About Power Home Remodeling

Power Home Remodeling is a dream realization company — believing its purpose is to create positive change in everything the company touches — from customers’ homes to employees’ lives to the communities they live and work in. Power realizes this purpose by being people-first. Its employees and customers come before profit and their well-being factors into every business decision. Established in 1992, Power is the nation’s largest, full-service, exterior home remodeler with more than 3,000 employees, over one million lifetime customers, and $1 billion in annual revenue. Headquartered in the Philadelphia region, Power’s primary product line includes windows, siding, roofing, doors, solar roofing panels, and attic insulation, providing energy-saving solutions to residents across its operating territories, including Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Wisconsin.

About Chicago Cares

Founded in 1991, Chicago Cares is the premier volunteer organization in the city. Chicago Cares is redefining volunteerism through community-driven, equity-centered service in collaboration with influential leaders and organizations. We bridge sectors to offer unique service experiences, connecting volunteers, leveraging resources, and driving impactful change. Chicago Cares envisions a more vibrant, equitable Chicago, where service fosters community strength and pride. More information can be found at www.chicagocares.org.