CellTrust and Theta Lake Announce Strategic Integration to Manage and Mitigate Mobile Communications Risk

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CellTrust Corporation, a leading provider of secure and compliant mobile communication for government and enterprise, announced today its SL2™ product integration with Theta Lake, a leader in digital communications governance, providing compliance and security protection solutions. This strategic partnership aims to provide organizations with a comprehensive solution for managing compliance and mitigating risks associated with mobile communications such as WhatsApp.

The integration of CellTrust's secure mobile communication platform with Theta Lake's patented AI technology and SEC 17a-4 archive will enable organizations to effectively capture, monitor, retain, and analyze mobile communications. This includes text messages, voice calls, and multimedia messages, ensuring compliance with industry regulations such as SEC, FINRA, and FCA. Since 2019, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) and Security and Exchange Commission (SEC) combined have issued fines exceeding $2.5 billion, many of which are due to the use of unapproved methods of communications and/or in violation of recordkeeping and supervision requirements.

"Mobile communication is a critical component of modern business operations, especially in highly regulated industries," said Sean Moshir, co-founder and CEO of CellTrust. "Our partnership and integration with Theta Lake will provide organizations with the tools they need to ensure compliance, mitigate risks, and maintain a secure mobile communication environment."

"In today's dynamic business landscape, regulated organizations and their users demand mobile communications that enable them to more effectively engage with customers, partners, and other stakeholders on their preferred channels," said Devin Redmond, Co-Founder and CEO, Theta Lake. "Our partnership and integration with CellTrust empower users to communicate effortlessly from any location via their mobile channels while still maintaining compliance with regulatory mandates. We’re dedicated to enhancing business productivity by providing compliance coverage for previously unsanctioned communications, reducing organizational risk."

Key features of the SL2 Theta Lake integration include:

Compliance and Risk Mitigation: Theta Lake's AI-powered capabilities enable efficient review and supervision of WhatsApp and other mobile communications. By automatically detecting and flagging potential compliance violations, organizations can streamline the review process and focus on addressing critical issues promptly.

Enhanced Security: CellTrust's mobile communication platform, SL2, integrated with Theta Lake, provides robust security measures to protect sensitive data. With features like data encryption with BYO keys, regular penetration testing, SOC 2 Type 2, and more, organizations can ensure the confidentiality and integrity of their mobile communication data.

Seamless Collaboration: With Theta Lake's integration, organizations can leverage the collaborative features of CellTrust's mobile communication platform while maintaining compliance. Employees can communicate, share files, and collaborate within this platform, knowing their interactions are monitored and archived for compliance purposes.

CellTrust's integration with Theta Lake is part of its ongoing commitment to providing comprehensive mobile communication solutions for modern businesses. For more information about CellTrust and its integration with Theta Lake, visit https://thetalake.com/integrations/celltrust/.

About CellTrust Corporation

CellTrust Corporation is a mobile security and communications compliance leader for financial services, government, and other highly regulated sectors. CellTrust’s flagship SL2™ streamlines mobile communication capture, retention, and eDiscovery, helping organizations meet and supervise regulatory recordkeeping requirements: SEC, CFTC, FINRA, SOX, FCA, MiFID II, FOIA, Sunshine Laws, Public Records Laws, and HIPAA. CellTrust is a member of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association.

About Theta Lake

Theta Lake’s multi-award winning product suite provides patented compliance and security for modern collaboration platforms, utilizing more than 100 frictionless partner integrations that include RingCentral, Microsoft Teams, Webex by Cisco, Zoom, Slack, Asana, Mural and more. Theta Lake can capture, compliantly archive, and act as an archive connector for existing archives of record for video, voice, and chat collaboration systems. In addition to comprehensive capture and archiving, Theta Lake uses patented AI to detect and surface regulatory, privacy, and security risks in an AI assisted review workflow across what is shared, shown, spoken, and typed. Theta Lake enables organizations to safely, compliantly, and cost-effectively expand their use of communication platforms. Visit us at ThetaLake.com; LinkedIn; or X @thetalake.

