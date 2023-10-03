Tree Guardians Partners with Caldwell Tree Care of Roswell, GA

ROSWELL, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tree Guardians, a multi-regional residential and commercial-focused tree care platform founded by Halle Capital, today announced it has partnered with Caldwell Tree Care, a leading provider of tree and plant healthcare services to clients in the greater Atlanta metro area. Kevin Caldwell, founder and owner of Caldwell Tree Care will join Tree Guardians as President of the Southeast Region and will continue to operate the company.

Kevin Caldwell commented, “I am very proud of the business we have built over the past three decades, creating career opportunities for our employees and providing the highest level of service for our customers. In partnering with Tree Guardians, I found a group that embraces our culture and will support our growth. I am thrilled to work with Charlie and his team as we embark on the next chapter of our company’s growth."

"Caldwell Tree Care is the market-leading tree care provider in Atlanta and presents a fantastic partnership from which to grow the Tree Guardians platform," said Charlie Haines, CEO of Tree Guardians. "Kevin has built a business with best-in-class customer service, an emphasis on safety, and a focus on employee engagement, which are all attributes that we embody at Tree Guardians. I'm excited to partner with Kevin and his team on this next stage.”

"I have known Kevin for many years and am thrilled to be partnering with him at Tree Guardians," said Mark Garvin, Operating Partner at Halle Capital and Board Member of Tree Guardians. "Kevin and I worked closely together at the Tree Care Industry Association to help develop quality protocols and educational programs for tree care businesses throughout the country. He has always been an industry thought leader and is passionate about taking care of his customers and employees. He is a fantastic ambassador to the industry, and I look forward to working with him as a member of the Tree Guardians team."

About Tree Guardians

Tree Guardians, founded by Halle Capital in 2023, is a tree and plant healthcare services platform focused on partnering with owners and operators to build a multi-regional, residential and commercial tree care business.

About Halle Capital

Halle Capital is a lower-middle market, growth-oriented private equity firm based in New York. The firm leverages the experience and network of its professionals to pursue investment opportunities in healthcare services and business/consumer services industries. Halle possesses extensive experience in developing platforms. The firm partners with experienced management teams to build businesses in highly fragmented markets with durable secular tailwinds. For more information, please visit www.hallecapital.com.