Stepping Into 125 Years of Excellence: Kamik Celebrates Milestone Anniversary

Joining Kamik’s Heritage 1898 collection is the Lauren Lo, a chic winter boot for women boasting several of Kamik’s new and innovative technologies in its sustainable manufacturing process. (Photo: Business Wire)

MONTREAL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kamik, a leading Canadian footwear and apparel manufacturer, was founded in October 1898 on the premise that there’s no such thing as bad weather, only bad footwear. With a focus across the North American terrain, and heightened sense of unpredictable weather conditions, this belief has inspired 125 years of quality, timeless footwear designed to provide protection from and comfort in any element – a tradition which will carry on well into Kamik’s future.

“The legacy that Kamik has built over the last 125 years goes far beyond the footwear,” said Gillian Meek, CEO of Kamik. “The brand has stood the test of time for our innate ability to deliver what consumers need to comfortably embrace the outdoors. As we continue encouraging families to step outside together, we are elevating our product offerings to offer modern new designs with high-performance materials, all while remaining timeless and true to our heritage.”

To mark this milestone year, Kamik has planned a robust lineup of brand initiatives and consumer activity to celebrate its rich history and usher in the brand’s next era:

Celebrating 125 Years

Timed to the anniversary, Kamik has unveiled a fully redesigned Kamik.com, amplifying the consumer shopping experience, spotlighting the brand's heritage and commitment to sustainability, and rolling out expanded content and product over time including blogs, product features, and more brand highlights.

To give consumers a glimpse into the people and processes that make Kamik possible, a new tentpole campaign featuring Kamik’s hydroelectric Montreal factory and real Kamik employees and their families will coincide with the anniversary, premiering this month. Capturing a story that spans four generations, the campaign focuses on the concept of timelessness, from how Kamik has perfected the art of creating durable footwear to the importance of spending time together outside.

Timeless Design

Built for everyday activity, crafted with superior and sustainable materials, and available at an accessible price point, Kamik delivers on-trend, versatile footwear for adults and children to comfortably embrace the everyday outdoors. Kamik’s Heritage 1898 collection pays tribute to the brand’s 125 years of expertise and craftmanship, featuring styles made to last with proprietary technologies and modernized materials. Most styles in this collection are proudly designed and made in North America with Canadian and imported materials, one of the few footwear manufacturers to claim this statement today.

To commemorate this milestone year, Kamik introduces a special refresh of the collection introducing new materials, colors, and patterns to some of its classic pillar styles including the Sienna 3. The Lauren Lo will also be joining the Heritage 1898 collection, a chic winter boot for women boasting several of Kamik’s new and innovative technologies in its sustainable manufacturing process.

Innovative Enhancements

Sustainability has been part of Kamik’s DNA from the beginning. With practices in place for over 30 years and production in North America, each and every Kamik product is made with sustainability in mind, ensuring Kamik makes families look good and feel protected. Kamik continually incorporates new technologies into its collections to ensure it’s delivering the best for its consumers. Recent innovations include:

The use of algae-based BLOOM™ has been added to select styles for this Fall-Winter 2023.BLOOM™ allows Kamik to reduce its reliance on non-renewable resources, minimizing environmental impact, and contribute to cleaner waterways by removing excess algae.

100% of Kamik’s leathers now come from gold-rated tanneries as designated by the Leather Working Group, with select styles featuring leather materials manufactured in ISA TanTec’s Low Impact to the environment (LITE™) facility.

Recyclability remains a top initiative, with Kamik recycling rubber, plastic, packaging, and even cooling water within its factories. All of Kamik’s insulation is made with a varying degree of recyclable materials that includes HEAT-MX™ sustainable insulation for their fixed liners, or up to 100% recycled materials in their removable liners.

125 Years, 125 Pairs

In honor of its 125th anniversary, Kamik is celebrating the families and fans who have contributed to the brand’s success with a contest that will gift 125 pairs of footwear to 125 lucky winners throughout the year. Fans will also have a chance to win a monthly $125 gift card to spend on Kamik.com to find their perfect fit. No purchase necessary; consumers can enter to win on 125.Kamik.com, and winners will be notified via email.

To learn more about Kamik’s 125th anniversary and enter for a chance to win, visit 125.Kamik.com and follow @KamikOfficial on Instagram and @Kamik on Facebook. For more information about Kamik’s sustainability practices and environmental commitments, visit kamik.com/pages/sustainability.

About Kamik

Kamik is a leading footwear and apparel manufacturer offering versatile footwear and apparel to keep the whole family warm, dry, and comfortable year-round. True to its 125-year Canadian heritage, Kamik has a special connection with the outdoors with a belief that the best conditions to go outside are all conditions. With a deep commitment to sustainability, Kamik aims to deliver a range of products that deliver maximum performance with minimal impact on the environment. Kamik boasts over a century-long history and about 400 employees in its plants across Québec, Ontario and New Hampshire. Kamik footwear is available in over 10,000 outlets in more than 40 countries. Learn more at http://www.kamik.com and follow Kamik on Facebook and Instagram.

About TorQuest:

Founded in 2002, TorQuest Partners is a Canadian-based manager of private equity funds. With more than C$3 billion of equity capital under management, TorQuest invests in middle market companies and works in close partnership with management to build value. To learn more about TorQuest Partners, please visit www.torquest.com.