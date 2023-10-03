Cointreau and Aubrey Plaza Keep it Cosmo This Holiday Season

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cointreau, the iconic orange liqueur, announces its continued partnership with actor Aubrey Plaza by inviting everyone to Keep it Cosmo this holiday season with the one and only Cosmopolitan cocktail. Joined by the inventor of the original Cosmopolitan, Toby Cecchini, the new creative campaign highlights what makes The Cosmopolitan so cosmopolitan. Hint: it’s Cointreau.

Known for their sophisticated style and unapologetic confidence, both Plaza and The Cosmopolitan are cut from the same cloth. In the campaign, which debuts today across digital, connected TV and social, Plaza and Cecchini celebrate The Cosmo as the perfect choice for every holiday occasion.

“The Cosmopolitan is the life of the party— it is classy, sassy, and oh-so-sophisticated. And the best part? They are simple to shake up for your guests and instantly make your holiday party more fabulous,” said Aubrey Plaza. “My advice this holiday season: whether you’re hosting at home or celebrating at your favorite bar, Keep it Cosmo with The Cosmopolitan.”

Since its inception, The Cosmopolitan has not only become one of the most well-known and beloved cocktails worldwide, but it is a pop culture icon, seen everywhere from the big screen to fashion runways and more.

“When I invented The Cosmopolitan in the autumn of 1988, I was trying to find way to make a super fun, grabby drink with fresh juice and top-notch ingredients,” said Toby Cecchini, inventor of The Cosmopolitan. “A simple mix of vodka, fresh lime and cranberry all corralled and elevated by the unique orange notes of Cointreau. It was the work of experimenting for 15 minutes and has been going strong now for 35 years and counting.”

“The Cosmopolitan is one of the most popular cocktails consumed in The U.S. While it is a year-round favorite, The Cosmopolitan is perfect for the holiday season, adding a touch of flair to celebrations with family and friends. Our new campaign with Aubrey Plaza is all about bringing consumers more ways to enjoy Cointreau in their cocktails...this time with The Cosmopolitan," said Nicolas Beckers, President and CEO at Rémy Cointreau America.

The Cosmopolitan:

Ingredients 1 oz Cointreau 2 oz Vodka 1 oz Fresh Lime Juice 1 oz Cranberry Juice



Directions STEP 1: Combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker STEP 2: Add ice and shake until well-chilled STEP 3: Strain into a chilled coupe or cocktail glass STEP 4: Garnish with an orange twist



About Cointreau:

Iconic orange liqueur creator and cocktail pioneer, Maison Cointreau was founded in 1849 in Angers, France. The brand's heritage as a liquorist-distiller lives on today at the heart of more than 500 cocktails, including the original Margarita and Cosmopolitan. Cointreau liqueur's distinctive character is the result of the meticulous selection, harmony, and distillation of sweet and bitter orange peel essences, a task entrusted to Maison Cointreau's Master Distiller. Unique and boasting exceptional organoleptic qualities, it's a staple for bartenders and at-home cocktail enthusiasts around the world.

About Rémy Cointreau:

All around the world, there are clients seeking exceptional experiences; clients for whom a wide range of terroirs means a variety of flavors. Their exacting standards are proportional to our expertise – the finely-honed skills that we pass down from generation to generation. The time these clients devote to drinking our products is a tribute to all those who have worked to develop them. It is for these men and women that Rémy Cointreau, a family-owned French Group, protects its terroirs, cultivates exceptional multi-centenary spirits and undertakes to preserve their eternal modernity. The Group’s portfolio includes high-end and singular brands, such as the Rémy Martin and Louis XIII cognacs, and Cointreau liqueur. Rémy Cointreau has a single ambition: becoming the world leader in exceptional spirits. To this end, it relies on the commitment and creativity of its 1,850 employees and on its distribution subsidiaries established in the Group’s strategic markets. Rémy Cointreau is listed on Euronext Paris.