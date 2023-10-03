UiPath Announces Partnership with Apprio to Deliver AI-Powered Automation Solutions for Midmarket Healthcare Organizations

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UiPath (NYSE: PATH), a leading enterprise automation software company, today announced an enhanced partnership with Apprio, a leading provider of specialized technology and service solutions for hospitals and health systems, to bring managed automation services to midmarket healthcare organizations. With this partnership, UiPath will leverage Apprio’s capabilities and proven track record in automating critical revenue cycle management functions that bring a significant return on investment to hospitals and health systems.

As Apprio continues to expand its technology-forward approach for the optimization of revenue cycle processes, UiPath advances the company’s capabilities in leading the transformation and modernization of the healthcare industry to improve operational and financial performance.

“We are excited to grow our partnership with UiPath, the leader in AI-powered enterprise automation, and help our healthcare customers create a modern vision of traditional revenue cycle management services,” said Darryl Britt, President & CEO, Apprio. “We are seeing increased demand from customers who want pre-built or full-service solutions from Apprio that make implementing, maintaining, and scaling automation practices much more simplified, convenient, and cost effective. The managed services model provides customers with immediate return on investment while benefiting from our deep automation expertise in license management, implementation, and ongoing development and support.”

Apprio and UiPath have been jointly serving customers across the healthcare industry, helping support automation journeys as more enterprises strategize to become more agile in the face of staff shortages, strained resources, and voluminous patient backlogs. With UiPath and its AI Computer Vision, Apprio has deployed new automations in a very short timeframe within an affordable and predictable fee structure that eliminates any upfront costs by the hospital or health system.

Leadership within the AdventHealth Central Florida Division, Revenue Cycle, stated: “Over the past several years, our health system has partnered with Apprio to bring automation across multiple functions within our revenue cycle operations. The financial and operational impact has been game changing and we continue to work with Apprio to identify additional areas where we can deploy automation.”

“AI-powered automation plays a leading role for all industries as they modernize and integrate technologies to become agile and build the organizational structure for digital transformation,” said Kelly Ducourty, Chief Customer Officer at UiPath. “We look forward to our continued partnership with Apprio driving success for healthcare customers at various stages of their automation journeys. Customers can derive enormous value from UiPath and Apprio in the form of increased productivity, lower costs, and new efficiencies in their operations.”

Earlier this year, UiPath announced that UiPath Orchestrator, UiPath Insights, UiPath Automation Hub, and their supporting services in the UiPath Automation Cloud (TM) Platform earned certified status by HITRUST for information security. HITRUST certification comes after the most rigorous security assessment available in the healthcare technology space.

Apprio is an Emerald sponsor of the UiPath FORWARD VI conference, the largest global gathering of AI and automation professionals, taking place at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas October 9-12, 2023. To register for the conference, please visit: https://www.uipath.com/events/forward.

About Apprio

Apprio provides specialized healthcare technology and service solutions for hospitals, health systems, and federal agencies. With the rigor and resources of a large organization but the cost structure, client focus, creativity, and responsiveness of a boutique firm. We deliver value by increasing revenue, reducing operational costs, and optimizing care delivery. Founded in 1998, Apprio has completed automation projects and technology implementations for America’s largest federal healthcare agencies and more than 45 private hospitals.

About UiPath

UiPath (NYSE: PATH) is on a mission to uplevel knowledge work so more people can work more creatively, collaboratively, and strategically. The AI-powered UiPath Business Automation Platform combines the leading robotic process automation (RPA) solution with a full suite of capabilities to understand, automate, and operate end-to-end processes, offering unprecedented time-to-value. For organizations that need to evolve to survive and thrive through increasingly changing times, UiPath is The Foundation of Innovation™.