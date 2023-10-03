Liongard Partners with Cork to Strengthen MSP Cyber Resilience

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Liongard, the global leader in Configuration Change Detection and Response (CCDR), today unveiled a strategic alliance with Cork, a purpose-built cyber warranty company for MSPs serving small businesses and the ISV solutions they manage. Through this new collaboration, Liongard's network of over 1,600 MSPs and MSSPs will be able to provide Cork's warranty offering directly to their customers.

With cyber threats ranking as the top concern for businesses in 2023, US cyber insurance premiums surged 50% in 2022 as increased ransomware attacks and online commerce drove demand for coverage, according to Bloomberg. This has driven the need for innovative solutions that address the challenges of escalating insurance costs while improving cybersecurity postures Liongard’s CCDR platform and Cork's cyber warranty platform give businesses the power to reduce cyber risk. Providing Protection from the Inside Out™, Cork’s cyber warranty solution offers near-instant financial coverage and settlements after security incidents, which can lead to greater peace of mind for the MSP's customers.

“Managing the ever-changing tactics of cybercriminals can be daunting for MSPs. This, coupled with the responsibility of safeguarding clients' sensitive information, requires a high degree of vigilance,” said Carlson Choi, CEO, Cork. “Together with Liongard, we offer MSPs the tools they need to implement robust security measures that will protect their systems and their clients' data, along with financial protection against cyber threats that can ensure the level of financial stability that comes from prompt resolution after a cyber incident.”

“By teaming with innovative, industry-leading companies like Cork, we can provide comprehensive cybersecurity offerings that empower businesses to adapt to the ever-changing threat landscape quickly,” said Michelle Accardi, CEO, Liongard. “Our collaboration with Cork expedites the underwriting process due to our integration with many of Cork's essential technology platforms. We are excited for the MSPs who will benefit from the access Cork will gain to deeper configuration data available through Liongard, which will enable better telemetry within the MSP security environment.”

Liongard’s CCDR platform streamlines IT management processes and prioritizes configuration change detection, empowering MSPs to proactively safeguard customer environments, minimize downtime, and drive growth. The Cork warranty solution will be available to both new and existing partners of Liongard’s platform.

MSPs and MSSPs interested in learning more can contact Liongard at https://www.liongard.com/about/contact or visit corkinc.com.

About Liongard

Liongard delivers a Configuration Change Detection and Response (CCDR) platform that empowers Managed Service Providers (MSP), Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs) and IT organizations to better deliver enhanced security, maintain compliance and prevent operational disruptions through its advanced monitoring and intelligent alerts. By automating configuration data capture across cloud, network, applications, and endpoints, Liongard simplifies IT governance and helps MSPs mitigate risk by enabling them to detect and respond to configuration changes. Liongard is comprised of a passionate group of people from the MSP industry, committed to providing MSPs and MSSPs with the capabilities they need to make informed decisions and operate profitably. Nearly 2,000 of the best-run MSPs rely on Liongard to protect the systems their customers rely on every day. For more information, please visit liongard.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Reddit, X and YouTube.

About Cork

Cork is a purpose-built cyber warranty company for managed service providers (MSPs) serving small businesses (SMBs) and the software solutions they manage. Its purpose-built platform is designed to offer MSPs and their client’s peace of mind with near-instant coverage and settlements in the aftermath of security incidents. Cork’s revolutionary Protection from the Inside OutTM approach to actionable insights, flexible premiums and claims management puts control in the hands of MSPs and SMBs to protect the digital assets they value most. Based in Boston, Cork is backed by DVx Ventures, Outsiders Fund and Vestigo Ventures. For more information, visit corkinc.com and follow Cork on LinkedIn.