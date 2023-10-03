Rockwell Medical Enters into 3-Year Product Purchase Agreement with Centers for Dialysis Care

WIXOM, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rockwell Medical, Inc. (the "Company") (Nasdaq: RMTI), a healthcare company that develops, manufactures, commercializes, and distributes a portfolio of hemodialysis products to dialysis providers worldwide, today announced that the Company entered into a three-year product purchase agreement with Centers for Dialysis Care, Inc. ("CDC"), the largest non-profit, independent outpatient dialysis provider in Northeast Ohio.

CDC provides in-center dialysis, home dialysis, training, education support, and nutrition counseling to individuals with kidney disease and kidney failure. As part of this long-term, multi-million dollar product purchase agreement, which includes supply and purchasing commitments, Rockwell Medical will be the preferred supplier of liquid and dry acid and bicarbonate hemodialysis concentrates and related accessories to CDC and its nearly 20 facilities located throughout Northeastern Ohio.

"CDC is a leader in providing high-quality, patient-centered kidney health care to all individuals with kidney disease," said Tim Chole, Senior Vice President, Sales and Marketing at Rockwell Medical. "We are honored to be entrusted by CDC to be the preferred supplier of hemodialysis concentrates to their clinics and positively impact the patients they serve through their kidney care journey."

"This long-term product purchase agreement reflects our confidence in Rockwell Medical as a supplier," said Michael Humphrey, Director of Procurement at CDC. "Rockwell Medical is a leader in the hemodialysis concentrates space and has built a reputation of going above and beyond to deliver these life sustaining products to organizations like ours so that we can focus on what we do best—provide patient-centric care to individuals living with end stage kidney disease on dialysis."

About Rockwell Medical

Rockwell Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMTI) is a healthcare company that develops, manufactures, commercializes, and distributes a portfolio of hemodialysis products for dialysis providers worldwide. Rockwell Medical's mission is to provide dialysis clinics and the patients they serve with the highest quality products supported by the best customer service in the industry. Rockwell is focused on innovative, long-term growth strategies that enhance its products, its processes, and its people, enabling the Company to deliver exceptional value to the healthcare system and provide a positive impact on the lives of hemodialysis patients. Hemodialysis is the most common form of end-stage kidney disease treatment and is typically performed at freestanding outpatient dialysis centers, hospital-based outpatient centers, skilled nursing facilities, or in a patient’s home. Rockwell Medical's products are vital to vulnerable patients with end-stage kidney disease, and the Company is relentless in providing unmatched reliability and customer service. Rockwell Medical is the second largest supplier of acid and bicarbonate concentrates for dialysis patients in the United States and intends to become the leading global supplier of hemodialysis concentrates. Certified as a Great Place to Work® in 2023, Rockwell Medical is Driven to Deliver Life-Sustaining Dialysis Solutions™. For more information, visit www.RockwellMed.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as, "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "could," "can," "would," "develop," "plan," "potential," "predict," "forecast," "project," "intend," "look forward to," "remain confident," “are determined,” “are on track,” “are resolute in our vision,” "work to," "drive towards," “focused on,” or the negative of these terms, and similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward looking statements. There can be no assurance that Rockwell Medical will become the leading global supplier of hemodialysis concentrates or maintain its customer relationships going forward. While Rockwell Medical believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties (including, without limitation, those set forth in Rockwell Medical's SEC filings), many of which are beyond our control and subject to change. Actual results could be materially different. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to those risks more fully discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, as such description may be amended or updated in any future reports we file with the SEC. Rockwell Medical expressly disclaims any obligation to update our forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.