Concert Health announces collaboration to scale quality behavioral health care at Mass General Brigham

Concert Health, a leading behavioral health medical group, today announced a collaboration with Mass General Brigham, an integrated academic health care system, to expand behavioral health services delivered through primary care.

The launch program will be rolled out in Mass General Brigham’s primary care facilities throughout Massachusetts, giving more than 400 primary care providers and their patients access to Concert Health’s behavioral health services.

Collaborative care is an evidence-based approach to identifying and treating patients with behavioral health conditions such as anxiety and depression in primary care settings.

Concert Health was built to enable primary care with comprehensive behavioral health services, at scale. Its unique approach and technology platform make it easy for large health systems and medical groups to add its services to their continuum of care. With nearly 200 highly trained clinicians on staff, the medical group gives both patients and providers remote access to behavioral health experts–including psychiatrists and care managers–directly through primary care providers, pediatrics, and OB/GYNs within 24-48 hours. Concert has cared for more than 70,000 patients to date, 55% of which are insured by Medicaid and Medicare.

“ Concert Health is deeply committed to giving the community what it truly needs: an effective behavioral health model that can support every single PCP and the patients they serve,” said Spencer Hutchins, co-founder and CEO of Concert Health. “ We designed our approach specifically for primary care, to bring a proven model and real clinical impact to as many people as possible. We look forward to helping increase access to these services across Massachusetts.”

Massachusetts has the best overall health care system in the country, according to an annual report released by The Commonwealth Fund, and consistently ranks in the top three states with the greatest access to mental health care.

In 2022 the state's Medicaid agency MassHealth launched a value-based payment model requiring primary care providers participating in its accountable care organization (ACO) program to meet standards for team-based, integrated care. The model enables providers to deliver and be reimbursed for flexible team-based care making it easier to prioritize services such as behavioral health support. The Concert Health and Mass General Brigham collaboration will help further expand the safety net for integrated care and make essential behavioral health services available to all health plan patients, including those on Medicaid.

Concert Health is building America’s best behavioral health medical group. Through Collaborative Care, an evidence-based model for treating depression and anxiety in primary care settings, Concert Health makes it easy for primary care and women’s health physicians to deliver high-quality behavioral health care and improve clinical outcomes. The company currently operates in 17 states and has cared for over 70,000 patients. To learn more about Concert Health’s approach, visit concerthealth.com.

Concert Health, Inc. is an administrative and managerial services company affiliated with several professional corporations that deliver medical services. Together, these organizations operate under the Concert Health brand.