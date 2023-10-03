Affinity Federal Credit Union Selects Green Check to Scale its Cannabis Banking Program

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Green Check (GC), the leading fintech connector and technology and insights provider in the emerging cannabis market, is partnering with Affinity Federal Credit Union (“Affinity”) – a member-owned, community-focused, full-service financial institution headquartered in Basking Ridge, New Jersey, with more than 18 branches throughout the tri-state area.

This partnership empowers Affinity to grow its cannabis banking program and broaden its reach to the legal cannabis-related business (CRB) segment of the communities it serves. According to June reports, sales from New Jersey's legal cannabis industry, both recreational and medicinal, generated approximately $180 million so far this year.

“Partnering with Green Check reflects Affinity’s unwavering commitment toward improving the financial well-being of our communities,” said Bryan Watkinson, AVP/BSA Officer, Risk Operations. “Green Check has guided us in developing and maintaining a compliant CRB community program – from providing us with industry insights and back-end support, to offering us a simple risk assessment process and extensive educational resources. We look forward to advancing our community-based approach and providing all of our members with a comprehensive roster of modern financial services and products they need to thrive in a 21st-century economy.”

Affinity, which launched its cannabis banking program earlier this year, offers banking solutions to a range of CRBs, including dispensaries, cultivators, wholesalers, manufacturers, and ancillary businesses. It also provides a full line of consumer products for their employees and family members. Committed to supporting local communities, Affinity offers ongoing financial literacy education, employee volunteering, funding grants and donations, and more to its members.

“Affinity understands that it’s essential to support every member of its communities, including legal cannabis businesses in the burgeoning tri-state market,” said Kevin Hart, CEO and Founder of Green Check. “We’re proud to help bolster these efforts through our partnership and take some of the technical burden off Affinity as it etches its regional mark and considers adding vendor services to CRBs down the road. The future is bright for Affinity — and Green Check will stand behind it every step of the way.”

Green Check, which continues to expand its footprint across the U.S. – including on the West Coast and in the Northeast – has now onboarded over 140 financial institutions and more than 7,000 CRBs on its industry-leading platform.

About Affinity Federal Credit Union

Affinity Federal Credit Union is a full-service financial institution, member-owned and community-focused, with a mission to nurture your financial well-being. With more than 18 branches across the tri-state area, Affinity is the largest credit union headquartered in the state of New Jersey, proudly ranking in the top 2% of all credit unions in terms of asset size1. The Affinity difference is about people helping people on a deeper level and understanding what YOU need to make your unique dreams a reality. For more information, please visit www.affinityfcu.com.

About Green Check

Green Check (GC) is modernizing the way cannabis businesses and financial institutions work together. Founded in 2017 by a team of technology, banking, and regulatory experts, GC provides industry-leading technology and advisory services to more than 140 financial institutions and over 7,000 cannabis-related businesses. Green Check was included in the 2023 Forbes Cannabis 42.0 and named one of 50 game-changers in the cannabis industry in the 4th annual The Cannabis 50. It has been repeatedly recognized as Top Compliance Company and Top Compliance Leader at the PBC Awards, the premier cannabis industry honors. In addition, it has been recognized as the Top Financial Technology by the Green Market Report, and was also named as one of the top Best Places to Work in Fintech in 2022 and 2023 by American Banker. To learn more about Green Check, visit www.greencheckverified.com and follow it on LinkedIn.