Electeds to Join Iris House in Celebrating New Location

PLAINFIELD, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Iris House, an organization focused on the needs of women living with HIV/AIDS in New York City and the greater New York/New Jersey area, is hosting – along with its affiliate organization AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) – a ‘White House Garden Party’ on Wednesday, October 4th to celebrate its new home in Plainfield, New Jersey. Iris House will mark its 30th anniversary later this month with another celebration on October 19th.

WHAT: ‘White House Lawn Party’ celebrating Iris House’s new Plainfield, NJ location WHEN: Wednesday, October 4, 2023 TIME: 4:30 pm – 6:30 pm ET WHERE: 209 West 8th Street, Plainfield, NJ 07060 WHO: Ingrid Floyd, Executive Director, Iris House

Hon. Adrian O. Mapp, Mayor of Plainfield

Hon. Charles McRae, Plainfield City Council President

Hon. Rebecca Williams, Union County Commissioner

Donna Tempesta, AHF Northern Bureau Chief and VP of Finance

Marlene LaLota, AHF Senior Regional Director, Northern Region, and

Hon. Linda. S. Carter, NJ Assemblywoman (District 22) with presentation of an Iris House Resolution

“Our ‘White House’ moniker for both this party and our new building refers to the impressive regal white structure in Plainfield that now is home to Iris House staff and many of our services. In our work in New Jersey, we have a particular focus on youth and young adults, which we will be able to expand on at this new site in addition to continue our services to and for women living with HIV,” said Ingrid Floyd, Iris House Executive Director. “We are grateful to share this special day— and this space—with many dedicated elected officials and supporters as well as with AHF, our partner in fighting AIDS and providing HIV care and services.”

The Plainfield site eventually will house a new, state-of-the-art AHF Healthcare Center providing cutting-edge medical care and services to patients regardless of ability to pay and will also feature an AHF Pharmacy Access Center.

Iris House Established in 1993, Iris House focuses on the needs of women living with HIV or AIDS in New York City and the greater New York/New Jersey area. It affiliated with AHF in July 2019.

AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF), the world's largest HIV/AIDS healthcare organization, provides cutting-edge medicine and advocacy to more than 1.9 million individuals across 45 countries, including the U.S. and in Africa, Latin America/Caribbean, the Asia/Pacific Region, and Eastern Europe.