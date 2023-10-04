ARC Fertility Highlights Five Ways to Bring Affordability to Family-forming Benefits During Open Enrollment

CUPERTINO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ARC Fertility, a highly experienced national provider of innovative fertility and family-forming benefits for self-insured employers and their employees, underscores the importance of affordability and accessibility as companies, plan sponsors, health insurance brokers, third-party administrators and benefits consultants conduct open enrollment activities.

David Adamson, MD, founder and CEO, ARC Fertility, says, "For self-insured entities and workforces seeking affordable family-forming solutions, our approach empowers individuals to initiate reproductive treatment programs that meet their budgets and lifestyles."

Approximately one in six individuals face fertility challenges, and many employees endure financial strain due to inadequate treatment coverage in workplace plans. In response, ARC Fertility designed its programs to incorporate five key strategies:

1. Evidence-Based Packaged Care: links individuals with top-tier doctors who provide evidence-based care, prioritizing quality over quantity to deliver superior treatment at a reduced cost.

2. Waste Reduction: programs exclude unproven treatments, prevent miscoding of fertility care in general medical plans and secure discounts from providers.

3. Low Access Fee: grants employees unlimited access to their digital program and one-on-one concierge navigation, enabling informed reproductive health decisions, potentially reducing costly medical interventions.

4. No PEPM (Per Employee Per Month): employers only pay when services are utilized, with flexibility to choose a benefit subsidy that aligns with their budget, without incurring fixed monthly costs.

5. Value-Added Programs: beyond traditional benefits, offers optional programs that enhance overall value, including direct-to-consumer lending for cost-sharing with employees, competitively priced pharmacy plans and comprehensive support programs encompassing pregnancy, lactation, early parenthood and return-to-work initiatives to retain valuable employees.

Dr. Adamson concludes, "We believe that everyone — regardless of their economic or social status — deserves the opportunity to build their family, and we are here to make this a reality."

About ARC® Fertility

ARC® Fertility was founded in 1997 from its founder’s passion to increase access to affordable, high-quality reproductive care for everyone. We are accomplishing our mission through our national network of top-tier fertility clinics and with the help of brokers and employers. ARC physicians deliver high-value fertility and family-forming employer benefits through evidence-based treatment packages and financing directly to patients. ARC Fertility has helped tens of thousands of people create the family of their dreams. https://www.arcfertility.com/