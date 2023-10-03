Newrez Launches New Joint Venture Lender, Onward Home Mortgage

FORT WASHINGTON, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Newrez, a national mortgage lending and servicing organization, has launched a new joint venture mortgage company, Onward Home Mortgage, through their Newrez Ventures platform and in partnership with Keller Williams Georgia Legacy Group (GLG).

This new partnership combines the deep network of real estate agents within Keller Williams GLG and the seasoned mortgage professionals at Onward Home Mortgage with the backing and resources of a top nonbank lender in Newrez to provide borrowers in the Southeast United States with the ultimate homebuying experience.

“ This is a marriage of outstanding organizations that will now grow even stronger. I am humbled and honored to lead such a talented group of professionals and can’t wait to continue getting more borrowers into the homes of their dreams,” said Kathy Vitali, President of Onward Home Mortgage.

Onward Home Mortgage is headquartered in Roswell, Georgia and specializes in residential purchase mortgage lending. Their team has a combined 125 years of experience in the mortgage business while President Kathy Vitali has built strong relationships and an integrity-driven brand in the greater Georgia and Alabama areas for over 30 years.

Newrez and Newrez Ventures’ commitment to bringing affordable housing to borrowers nationwide continues as Onward’s vast product suite tailors uniquely to the needs of today’s borrowers, from FHA to First Time Homebuyer programs.

“ Onward Home Mortgage’s unwavering commitment to continued growth and exceeding customer expectations aligns seamlessly with the Newrez way,” said Randy Vanden Houten, Senior Vice President Joint Venture & Retail Lending at Newrez. “ We look forward to working with such a strong and experienced partner.”

For more information on the Newrez Ventures joint venture platform, please visit www.newrez.com/joint-venture-retail.

About Newrez

Based in Fort Washington, Pennsylvania, Newrez is a leading mortgage company, dedicated to reimagining the homeownership journey. Combining mortgage origination and servicing, we are uniquely positioned to offer a streamlined, customer-centric experience, catering to our clients when and where they need us most. Our customer-first strategy empowers homeowners to optimize their investment, guiding them towards the most beneficial financial decisions every step of the way.

About Newrez Ventures

Newrez Ventures, formerly known as Shelter Mortgage Company, was founded in 1984 as a subsidiary of a community bank, joining the Newrez Family of Companies in 2014. The company fosters relationships with real estate brokers, builders, and relocation companies across the country and has established joint venture and partner relationships in over 30 states. Newrez Ventures has built a strong platform via its differentiated, partnership-based origination model, focus on purchase money originations and compliance-oriented culture.

About Keller Williams Georgia Legacy Group (GLG)

Georgia Legacy Group (GLG) is a leading Keller Williams Realty franchise group of residential real estate brokerages located in Georgia servicing Alpharetta as Keller Williams Realty North Atlanta, Roswell as Keller Williams Realty Consultants, Peachtree Corners as Keller Williams Realty Chattahoochee North, and surrounding metropolitan Atlanta areas. Officially established in 2017 as a group, the three franchises have been in operation independently for over two decades in Georgia. In 2023 the Georgia Legacy Group expanded into the Savannah, GA market by welcoming Keller Williams Realty Coastal Area Partners. With over 2,000 licensed agents now in the state of Georgia, GLG is focused on attracting, welcoming, and developing real estate leaders with world class value through industry leading technology and training.