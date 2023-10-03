Ohio Virtual Academy Student Wins Imagination Creation Contest, Artwork Helps Raise Over $165K for Akron Children’s Hospital

MAUMEE, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dakota Moore, an eight-year-old, third-grade student at Ohio Virtual Academy (OHVA) — a full-time, tuition-free, online public school for grades K-12 — was recently named a winner of the Imagination Creation Contest, a drawing competition put on by Eastwood Mall in Niles, Ohio, for children ages 6-14. Moore’s artwork was built into a real-life playhouse that was auctioned off, raising over $165,000 for the Akron Children’s Hospital.

“I was inspired to draw an igloo because I wanted to incorporate my favorite animals — penguins, polar bears, and walruses. I also wanted to draw something that would remind people about global warming,” said Moore. “I had a lot of fun making my drawing and I was thrilled when I found out I had been chosen as a winner. It was so cool to see my igloo come to life and I’m glad it will help the hospital care for children in need.”

The Imagination Creation Contest required participants to draw a design for the best playhouse they could dream up. After reviewing the submitted drawings, a panel of judges selected Moore and nine other young artists as winners of the contest. Using the winning designs as inspiration, local contractors built real one-story playhouses which were displayed in Eastwood Mall over the summer and placed in an online auction. Bidding for Moore’s igloo playhouse started at $5,500 and, alongside the other playhouses, helped raise over $165,000 which was donated to the Akron Children’s Hospital.

“The elementary years are a vital time for children to explore and discover their passions as they build a foundation for future learning,” said Dr. Kristin Stewart, head of school at OHVA. “We are incredibly proud of Dakota for doing just that, submitting his drawing inspired by the things he loves. We know his contribution will go a long way in supporting a great cause, benefiting his peers in communities across the state.”

