Visionary Cable Pioneer BOYCOM To Leverage the Entire Calix Broadband Platform, Building on 30 Years of Success for Southeast Missouri

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) announces a partnership with BOYCOM Cablevision, Inc. (BOYCOM), a rural cable operator serving Butler, Wayne, Carter, and Ripley counties in southeast Missouri. BOYCOM will soon deploy the complete Calix broadband platform to fully transform into a broadband managed service provider. By leveraging managed services that are integrated on the platform, BOYCOM can easily deliver exceptional subscriber experiences that redefine their brand value and help them win competitive markets. At the same time, the platform’s inherent cloud analytics and insights will give BOYCOM full visibility into the subscriber experience, transforming customer support and marketing functions to accelerate growth and drive incredible Net Promoter Scores℠ (NPS®).

BOYCOM Co-founder, President, and Chief Executive Officer Patricia Jo Boyers—who also serves as chairman of the board at America’s Communications Association (ACA) Connects—leveraged a recent funding grant to invest in the Calix platform to increase business efficiency and redefine the value they bring to their communities.

Calix-partnered cable operators across North America are repositioning their businesses with a diversified go-to-market strategy built on delivering broadband managed services that grow value for themselves and their communities. SmartLife™ managed services on the Calix platform, built for residential (SmartHome™), business (SmartBiz™) and government and community (SmartTown™) broadband market segments, enable all types of broadband service providers (BSPs) to easily launch new subscriber experiences.

By leveraging the Calix platform, BOYCOM will gain the following benefits as they embark on a business transformation:

Solve subscriber issues faster by increasing support efficiencies with Calix Support Cloud. Calix-partnered BSPs have achieved exceptional first call resolution rates up to 78 percent and decreased operational expenses by dramatically lowering costly truck rolls.

and decreased operational expenses by dramatically lowering costly truck rolls. Create exceptional subscriber experiences with new managed services that differentiate their business in crowded markets and grow annual revenue 25 percent. BOYCOM plans to make SmartHome managed services like network-level cybersecurity and advanced network controls available to their subscribers at home.

BOYCOM plans to make SmartHome managed services like network-level cybersecurity and advanced network controls available to their subscribers at home. Supercharge marketing with personalized campaigns that educate subscribers with Calix Marketing Cloud. Calix-partnered BSPs leverage Marketing Cloud to strengthen subscriber engagement with tailored email campaigns that increase the adoption of managed services by 300 percent.

As BOYCOM grows their broadband offerings, they will work with Calix Business Insights Services to run an NPS survey to gain invaluable subscriber feedback. Many Calix customers have leveraged Business Insights Services to create specific action plans to enhance subscribers’ experiences and significantly improve subscriber satisfaction ratings.

“Thirty years ago, my husband and I founded BOYCOM because we wanted cable at our house—now we are entering the next big chapter of our business with Calix,” said Boyers. "In this era of intensifying broadband competition, cable operators need to be sharp and make every dollar count. We chose to invest in the entire Calix platform because of its track record in broadband of increasing efficiency, slashing operational expenses, and growing brand value with subscribers. We are on a mission to bring world-class broadband to rural corners of Missouri that have been left without connectivity for far too long. From the moment we initiated discussions with the Calix team, I have been truly impressed by the wealth of expertise and support they offer to help us grow for the betterment of our communities."

All Calix customers have access to award-winning enablement services. Programs like Premier Customer Success, Smart Start for Managed Services, and Calix Customer Success Services help BSPs rapidly plan and execute their go-to-market rollout, align organizations, and launch and grow new managed service offerings.

“Patty’s exceptional leadership in the cable industry, driven by her pioneering and visionary thinking, has paved the way for transformative change,” said Michael Weening, president and chief executive officer at Calix. “Calix is deeply honored to partner with BOYCOM in our shared pursuit of delivering exceptional broadband experiences. Legacy broadband providers face a crisis if they continue with a capital expenditure (CapEx)-first, fiber-centric mindset. Speed alone will not win beyond a certain point—once it becomes a commodity. The real value lies in diversification. Partnering with Calix instantly repositions a BSP’s business across residential, business, government, and community markets. This means operating with simplicity, higher margins, rapid service launches, and—most importantly—excited subscribers enjoying unparalleled reliability and new services every quarter. At Calix, the services we build often come from the ideas that our innovative customers share with us. It is a huge honor to work with an innovator like Patty. Together, we will ensure success for BOYCOM as they grow in exciting new ways.”

Calix has partnered with ACA Connects since 2019, supporting its efforts to conduct policy, legislative, and regulatory advocacy for its members—more than 500 small and medium-sized independent operators. In July, Calix received the ACA Connects Partnership Award for showing continuous involvement with and support of its members.

Continue to explore how Calix is partnering with cable operators of all sizes to transform their operations and communities by delivering exceptional subscriber experiences.

About Calix

Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX)—Broadband service providers of all sizes leverage the Calix platform and teams to simplify their business and excite their subscribers to grow the value of their business and for their communities for generations. The democratizing power of the platform and portfolio of managed services enables them to operate efficiently, acquire subscribers, and deliver exceptional experiences. Calix is dedicated to driving continuous improvement in partnership with our growing ecosystem to support the transformation of our customers and their communities.

