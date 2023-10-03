Jamestown Plastics Joins the Global MedTech Network, Expanding its Footprint in the Medical Industry

BROCTON, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jamestown Plastics, one of the most highly diversified custom plastic companies in the world, recently joined the MedTech Network, a global network of independent companies delivering high quality products and services to the medical industry. This collaboration provides Jamestown Plastics’ customers with a complete packaging solution and includes products such as sealing lids and heat-sealing machines, adding to the company’s current light-gauge and heavy-gauge products.

“Jamestown Plastics has been serving the needs of our medical market customers with a broad array of products for more than 30 years. Being part of the MedTech Network brings value-added benefits to our customers as we can now offer them an expanded range of products and services to meet their growing needs,” said Jay Baker, CEO of Jamestown Products.

Through the MedTech Network, Jamestown Plastics sells the MEDIPACKER TS, a universal heat-sealing machine with the highest level of control for sealing preformed trays (blisters) with die-cut lids made of Tyvek®, medical paper or compound foil. Made in Switzerland, these machines were designed specifically for the medical industry, providing a compact and durable solution to use in any cleanroom down to ISO Class 5.

Jamestown Plastics will be showcasing one of their MEDIPACKER machines in Booth #2126 at the Advanced Manufacturing Minneapolis on October 10-11, 2023. The five-in-one industry event brings together Medical Design & Manufacturing (MD&M), MinnPack, Automation Technology Expo (ATX), Design & Manufacturing Minneapolis (D&M), and Plastec, offering the latest insights and solutions spanning medtech, packaging, automation, plastics, and design. Jamestown Plastics will be exhibiting in the MinnPack area.

“We have been solving customers’ problems with innovative approaches to product design, engineering, and production since 1958 and we are excited to continue to expand our reach in the medical market,” added Baker. “We look forward to introducing MEDIPACKER to both current and future customers at MD&M / MinnPack!”

About Jamestown Plastics

Jamestown Plastics, one of the most highly diversified custom plastic companies in the world, is ready to meet your needs through diversification, innovation and invention. Jamestown Plastics can produce plastic products as a one-stop-shop for all industries right here in the USA.