Shentel selects Render’s construction technology to more efficiently manage Glo Fiber’s expansion

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Global leader in geospatial network construction technology, Render Networks, today announced that Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (Shentel) (Nasdaq: SHEN) has selected Render’s platform to more efficiently manage its fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) expansion under the brand, Glo Fiber. Glo Fiber is rapidly expanding and Render’s technology platform will help to decrease overall construction deployment schedules. Glo Fiber provides next-generation FTTH multi-gigabit broadband internet access, live streaming TV and digital home phone service that is available to 183,000 households across Virginia, West Virginia, Pennsylvania and Maryland with a goal of 450,000 fiber homes passed by the end of 2026.

Through a highly competitive process, Shentel evaluated leading fiber construction management solutions to increase contractor productivity and work quality and automate workflows across their build and operations lifecycle. Render’s single source of rich geospatial construction and network data will enable Glo Fiber teams to quickly identify real-time status, contractor productivity trends and time-to-revenue implications. Shentel anticipates efficiencies due to Render’s API to streamline workflows with their existing ecosystem.

“The capabilities in Render’s platform create a unique and valuable way to interact with our construction teams, allowing us greater visibility, flexibility and instant awareness of construction progress, timelines and issues. Render’s heightened ability to automate processes and teams means we can build more effectively and with less resources. Moving to Render will have an immediate and positive impact on our operations and allow us to get broadband to those in our community who need it most,” said Elaine Cheng, SVP and CIO at Shentel.

Render’s network construction platform leverages geospatial, task-level data to provide real-time, end-to-end automation to drive efficiency across projects and teams. Shentel is gaining efficiencies from Render’s quality assurance features that enable teams to review and validate data inputs and photos captured as work is completed, maintaining quality throughout construction.

"Shentel is one of the most experienced FTTH operators across our industry. Its decision to engage Render over alternatives is validating for our team and our 'best-of-breed' approach to network design, construction and operations,” said Sam Pratt, CEO of Render Networks.

“Render's automated scope creation capability enables operators like Shentel to insist on and maintain GIS integrity throughout construction. This high-quality data improves time to revenue, enables exceptional customer connection outcomes and makes world-class 'mean time to repair' a reality for decades post-project completion. Render is excited to partner with Shentel to provide world-class connectivity for underserved communities across the Mid-Atlantic USA, and we are confident our industry-leading technology will play a meaningful role in reaching their 2026 strategic goals more efficiently than otherwise possible,” Pratt added.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (Shentel) provides broadband services through its high-speed, state-of-the-art fiber-optic and cable networks to customers in the Mid-Atlantic United States. The company’s services include: broadband internet, video, and voice; fiber optic Ethernet, wavelength and leasing; and tower colocation leasing. The Company owns an extensive regional network with over 9,000 route miles of fiber and over 220 macro cellular towers. For more information, please visit www.shentel.com.

About Render Networks

Founded in 2013 with a mission to build networks better, Render has a successful history of streamlining the deployment of quality fiber infrastructure for network operators and construction teams. Through the end-to-end automation of manual tasks and improved utilization of resources, Render’s geospatial network construction platform eliminates all paper-based processes, achieving real-time progress transparency and generating time and cost efficiencies of 30% across global telco infrastructure rollouts. For more information, visit www.rendernetworks.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.