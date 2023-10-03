TeachMe.To and Swimply Team Up to Make Privately Owned Pickleball Courts More Accessible to Players and Enthusiasts

SAN DIEGO & LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TeachMe.To, the nation's premier marketplace for finding and booking in-person sports and skills instruction, and Swimply, a marketplace that connects owners of underutilized spaces — swimming pools, pickleball and tennis courts, and basketball courts — with people seeking to escape locally, today announced that they have teamed up to make it easier for pickleball players, coaches and enthusiasts to find a place to play, and the expert instruction to get going or to sharpen skills.

Pickleball is America’s fastest growing sport, with an estimated 3.4 million players in 2019 ballooning to more than 8.9 million participants in just three years, according to the Sports & Fitness Industry Association. It’s also been reported that the number of pickleball courts in the 100 biggest U.S. cities has increased sixfold since 2017 - from 420 to 2,788. However, the demand for pickleball court time persists, particularly in densely populated areas where courts are constantly in use and space is at a premium.

“Bringing the Swimply and TeachMe.To communities together makes a lot of sense given the groundswell of interest we’re seeing from pickleball coaches and enthusiasts seeking available locations to play,” said Nick O’Brien, CEO of TeachMe.To. “Together we’re able to lower the barrier to entry by making it simple for people to find a space to play pickleball and the support of a knowledgeable coach.”

“Having a private, dedicated space to play pickleball is an important factor for those people who truly value the experience - or for the beginner who wants to learn in a discreet environment,” said Shawna Barasch Wilson, head of courts at Swimply. “The private personal instruction provided by TeachMe.To adds real value for customers as many wouldn’t try a pickleball court without the support of a friendly coach.”

To find a pickleball court and a friendly, knowledgeable coach to help get started, visit TeachMe.To.

About Swimply

Swimply is a marketplace that connects owners of underutilized swimming pools and spaces with people seeking to gather, swim and escape locally. The company is trailblazing the experiential-based sharing category and creating an entirely new income stream for homeowners with pools that are otherwise used just 15 percent of the time. For swimmers, Swimply is disrupting the multi-billion dollar aquatic space and providing an option for the 96 percent of Americans that do not have access to a pool. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. Swimply is backed by Mayfield, GGV, Norwest Ventures and other notable angels. Learn more on www.swimply.com.

About TeachMeTo

Learning something new can be intimidating. That's why most of us don't start. TeachMe.To's mission is to make picking up new skills easy and accessible for everyone.