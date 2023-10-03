Hospice Dynamix Has Been Fully Integrated Throughout the Sage Family of Companies

MEMPHIS, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hospice Dynamix™, the predictive analytics software platform from Diversified Health Technologies (DHT), has been fully integrated throughout The Sage Family of Companies. Hospice Dynamix is a patent-pending AI-powered, cloud-based SaaS solution that provides hospice organizations with continuous, automated predictive analysis of the organization’s financial, marketing, and operational health.

Hospice Dynamix is built on a continuously updated patient length-of-stay (LOS) projection designated to every patient upon admission. This automated LOS projection is optimized through a provider-specific dashboard that provides real-time insights into 1) Medicare revenue projection & Cap calculation for every open year, 2) Referral source behavior, quality, and value, and 3) Compliance risks and audit readiness.

The initial deployment of Hospice Dynamix was with Agape Hospice Care, an affiliate of The Sage Family of Companies. Tabitha Droddy, COO, Sage said, “We’ve been impressed with the new level of information available to us through Hospice Dynamix. Across every aspect of the patient encounter, including admission, care-planning, and Medicare CAP management, the predictive analytics of Hospice Dynamix will be an invaluable tool in our delivery of exceptional end-of-life services and support to our patients and their families.”

Wayne Addison, President DHT said, “Working alongside The Sage Family of Companies as the pioneer and early adopter of Hospice Dynamix has been a remarkable experience. From the beginning, it was evident that their visionary approach to how data and automation can be leveraged in the hospice industry perfectly aligned with our mission, making them an exceptional partner. Their support, collaboration, and enthusiasm have been instrumental in the success of Hospice Dynamix, and we are grateful for the opportunity to work with such a forward-thinking organization.”

About Hospice Dynamix

Founded by former hospice owners and operators, Hospice Dynamix is the first decision intelligence software that designates a Predicted Length of Stay (PLOS) for every patient from admission through the end of life. The Hospice Dynamix mission is to provide innovative, technology-based solutions that inform providers of their financial and operational risks and eliminate inefficient and ineffective methods. Leveraging proprietary real-time, automated predictive analytics, we offer solutions that empower healthcare providers with BETTER information to make BETTER decisions and provide BETTER results. For more information or to schedule a demo, visit hospicedynamix.com.

About The Sage Family of Companies

The Sage Family of Companies offers hospice care, primary care, and palliative care services to patients and their caretakers in Arizona, Georgia, Utah, and Colorado. The Sage Family of Companies focuses on providing a level of care that goes above and beyond what is typical within the industry, with 24/7 on-call services, lower patient-to-provider ratios, and better education and communication with the patient’s family. Their mission is to provide the absolute most compassionate, comprehensive, and qualified care to people with life-limiting illnesses in order to serve them through their individual journey with dignity, respect and integrity.