Cosette Pharmaceuticals Partners With Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company to Make CLOMID® More Affordable

BRIDGEWATER, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cosette Pharma announced today that it has entered into an agreement with Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company, PBC (Cost Plus Drugs) to offer CLOMID® (clomiPHENE citrate) 50mg tablets at a low cash price via the Cost Plus Drugs online pharmacy. CLOMID is a proven, prescription fertility medication that has helped millions of women for more than 50 years. It works by stimulating an increase in hormones that support ovulation. It is one of the most widely dispensed prescription fertility medications in the United States.

CLOMID is now available through Cost Plus Drugs at: https://costplusdrugs.com/medications/clomid-50mg-10-tablets/

Cost Plus Drugs launched its online pharmacy in 2022 and was co-founded by investor-entrepreneur Mark Cuban to reduce the cost of prescription medications. It offers the most commonly prescribed drugs at low transparent prices by negotiating prices directly with manufacturers and passing along the savings to consumers. "Everyone should have access to safe, affordable prescription drugs at transparent prices," commented Cuban at the company's founding. Several other branded drugs are now available at Cost Plus Drugs. The agreement with Cosette marks the company's continued expansion into the branded segment of the US pharmaceutical market.

Commenting on the agreement, Cosette Pharma CEO Apurva Saraf stated that "We are excited to offer CLOMID tablets to patients via Cost Plus Drugs. CLOMID is often the first and most affordable step for couples struggling with infertility, and has been proven in clinical studies to have a 30% pregnancy success rate. Access and affordability are top priorities for Cosette, and the partnership with Cost Plus Drugs is an example of our ongoing commitment to patients.”

About Infertility

Each year in the United States, almost 20 percent of couples experience infertility. “Infertility” is generally defined by many in healthcare as not getting pregnant after 6-12 months or more of having regular, unprotected sex.

About Cosette Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Cosette Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Cosette”) is a US-based, fully integrated pharmaceutical company with capabilities in product development, manufacturing, and commercial operations. Cosette has a fast-growing portfolio of branded pharmaceuticals consisting of products in women’s health, cardiology and dermatology. Cosette has a long history in quality manufacturing of complex dosage forms including topical creams, ointments, oral liquids/solutions and suppositories. Cosette has corporate and manufacturing facilities in New Jersey and North Carolina and is supported by 300+ dedicated employees across all functional areas. Cosette is backed by Avista Capital Partners, a healthcare focused private equity firm. www.cosettepharma.com

About the Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company

The Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company, PBC (Cost Plus Drugs) aims to fundamentally change the way the pharmaceutical industry operates. As a public-benefit corporation, its social mission of improving public health is just as important as the bottom line. Cost Plus Drugs transparently charges a standard markup on every drug it sells. The costplusdrugs.com online pharmacy launched in January 2022 now carries over 1,000 prescription products, delivered by mail to thousands of happy customers every day. Learn more at costplusdrugs.com.

For more information about CLOMID, including full prescribing information, please visit: www.MyClomid.com

Follow us on LinkedIn.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

CLOMID® (clomiphene citrate) is a prescription medication taken by mouth to treat ovulatory dysfunction (abnormal or irregular menstrual periods or no egg production) in female adults who want to become pregnant. It works by increasing the release of certain hormones from the brain that help eggs (ovum) develop and mature and thus stimulates ovulation (release of eggs from your ovaries).

Blurred vision and other visual symptoms such as spots or flashes may occur during or after taking CLOMID®. These visual symptoms are usually reversible but could remain if the dose is increased or you are treated for a prolonged period of time. Driving a car or operating machinery may be hazardous, particularly in changing lighting. Patients with visual symptoms should stop treatment and have a complete eye exam right away.

Ovarian hyperstimulation syndrome may occur causing the ovaries to swell and become painful. The condition can progress rapidly and become a serious medical disorder. The early warning signs are abdominal pain and distention, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and weight gain. See your doctor right away if these symptoms occur.

The most common side effects observed in patients treated with CLOMID® include enlarged ovaries, hot flashes, abdominal or pelvic discomfort/distension or bloating, headache, nausea, vomiting, and abnormal uterine bleeding.

There is an increased chance of having more than one baby at the same time when you become pregnant while taking CLOMID®.

These are not all the possible side effects of CLOMID®. For more information, ask your doctor.

You are encouraged to report negative side effects of prescription drugs to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). To report side effects related to CLOMID®, contact Cosette Pharmaceuticals, Inc. at 1-800-922-1038 or FDA at 1-800-FDA-1088 or www.fda.gov/medwatch