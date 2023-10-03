Conceal Announces Expansion into Japan with SentryMark Partnership: An Unparalleled Cybersecurity Collaboration to Stay Ahead of Emerging Threats

AUGUSTA, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Conceal, the trusted beacon in proactive web security, proudly unveils its collaboration with SentryMark, a titan in comprehensive cybersecurity solutions for the Japanese market. This integration means that SentryMark's distinguished clientele will soon experience the next-gen security benefits of Conceal’s pioneering ConcealBrowse technology.

“The Japanese market represents some of the largest and most sophisticated cyber customers in the world and we’re thrilled to bring ConcealBrowse’s unmatched capabilities to SentryMark's exclusive portfolio. SentryMark’s expertise, experience, and respect in Japan make them an ideal partner for Conceal,” articulated Gordon Lawson, CEO of Conceal. “By embedding ConcealBrowse into SentryMark's advanced monitoring system, we believe our partnership will revolutionize how organizations detect, react, and defend against the multifaceted threats of today and tomorrow.”

Albert Vasquez, CEO at SentryMark, shared his enthusiasm for the partnership: “Conceal's forward-thinking approach to next generation endpoint security serves as an ideal augmentation to our existing services. With Conceal on board, we’re certain our clientele will benefit from an even more comprehensive and efficient threat detection and mitigation strategy."

With this amalgamation, SentryMark's global clients can anticipate a more robust and integrated defense. The blend of SentryMark's unparalleled monitoring system, combined with the AI-powered dynamic web content analysis from ConcealBrowse, ensures that SentryMark’s clients can identify and neutralize emerging threats with greater efficiency and speed.

About Conceal

Conceal is at the forefront of defending against web-based attacks, using innovative technology to detect, prevent, and shield businesses and individual users from ever-evolving online threats.

ConcealBrowse operates on the principle of proactive protection. Its AI-powered intelligence engine, ConcealSherpa, runs at machine speed with virtually zero latency to identify potentially harmful webpages autonomously, stopping cyber attacks that take advantage of weaponized links. For more information, visit https://conceal.io/.

About SentryMark

SentryMark stands tall in the cybersecurity arena, prioritizing client-centric solutions over industry norms. Their offerings span from advanced monitoring to unparalleled incident response, fortified by collaborations with best-in-class talents and technologies. With a vision of holistic defense and a commitment to reducing organizational complexities, SentryMark has reshaped the cybersecurity blueprint. For more information, visit https://www.sentrymark.com