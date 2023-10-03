Encorp and Natron Energy Announce World’s First Hybridized Generator Solution

DENVER & SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Microgrid Encorp, LLC ("Encorp"), a global leader in distributed energy solutions, and Natron Energy, Inc. (“Natron”), the global leader in manufacturing sodium-ion batteries, today announced they have completed the commercial design of a modular, scalable Hybrid Power Platform that uses Natron’s sodium-ion batteries as a backup and peak shaving energy source. The industry’s first multi-megawatt (MW) class hybrid power platform is optimized for diesel and natural gas generators used in microgrids, process and factory automation, as well as in related industrial power applications, including oil and gas exploration, wastewater treatment and commercial seaport operations.

Encorp’s Hybrid Power Platform using Natron’s sodium-ion battery technology is an important step in decarbonizing industrial power applications. The platform will optimize energy consumption of large fleets of diesel and natural gas-fired generators by pulsing Natron’s sodium-ion batteries on an as-needed basis to manage both peak loads and regeneration swings found in the harsh operating conditions of many industrial power applications.

By partnering with Natron, Encorp ensures its Hybrid Power Platform uses the safest battery technology available. Natron’s battery technology is the only UL-listed sodium-ion battery on the market in production and is nonflammable, even when punctured or exposed to flame.

“Encorp’s Hybrid Power Platform using Natron BluePack™ sodium-ion batteries is not only a sustainable energy solution, but also highly cost effective,” said Michael Clark, Encorp CEO. “Companies that use the Hybrid Power Platform can reduce carbon emissions by an estimated 25 to 40% and take advantage of important tax credits provided by federal legislation. In addition, they can expect to recoup their investment in less than two years in reduced fuel costs alone.”

“Natron is pleased to partner with Encorp on this robust design for the industry’s first multi-megawatt class Hybrid Power Platform,” said Jack Pouchet, Natron VP of Sales and Marketing. “Encorp’s design incorporates ease of build, integration, and deployment for a variety of industrial power applications, and Encorp has taken steps to ensure a strong supply chain. Natron has reserved space in our Holland, Michigan, manufacturing facility to support demand for this sustainable platform.”

Encorp is accepting orders now for delivery in 2024. For more information, please visit encorp.com/contact-us.

About Natron Energy

Natron Energy manufactures sodium-ion battery products based on a unique Prussian blue electrode chemistry for a wide variety of industrial power applications ranging from critical backup power systems to EV fast charging and system hybridization. Natron’s mission is to transform industrial and grid energy storage markets by providing customers with batteries that offer higher power density, faster recharge, and a significantly longer cycle life than incumbent technologies. Natron’s safe, sustainable products are UL 1973 listed, cannot be induced to thermal runaway, and do not use conflict minerals. Learn more about Natron and its sodium-ion technology at Natron.energy.

About Encorp

For three decades, Encorp has provided energy-technology hardware and software products for 400+ microgrids and related applications worldwide. The firm’s products and services enable the aggregation and control of all forms of electrical generation and energy-storage assets to provide economic benefit and enhanced resiliency for premium power end-users. Encorp’s portfolio includes product development efforts and projects in mission-critical campus environments such as military installations, data centers, healthcare institutions and process manufacturers. It has been recognized globally for its leading-edge approach integrating traditional generation assets with their present-day sustainable counterparts. Learn more about Encorp’s legacy and ongoing technology-development efforts at Encorp.com.