Saudi Fund for Development Officially Inaugurates the 33 KV Transmission Network of South Mahe Island Project in Seychelles

VICTORIA, Seychelles--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In the presence of the President of the Republic of Seychelles, H.E. Wavel Ramkalayan; The Saudi Fund for Development (SFD) Chief Executive Officer, H.E. Sultan Al-Marshad, officially inaugurated today in Seychelles, the 33 KV Transmission Network of South Mahe Island Project, with the Minister of Agriculture, Climate Change and Environment of Seychelles, Hon. Flavien P Joubert. Attending the inauguration ceremony were the Vice President of the Republic of Seychelles, Mr. Ahmed Afif, alongside other Ministers, the designated representative of BADEA, and government officials from each side.

SFD had previously made a contribution of $20 million USD towards this project, aimed at improving the electricity distribution network in the southern part of South Mahe Island to ensure a reliable supply of electric power for the population, and support activities across important sectors of the economy.

This project will play a vital role in improving the lives of the people of South Mahe. It will provide affordable electricity to thousands of households and businesses, boosting economic activity, and creating new jobs. It will also support the public health and education sectors, creating a more sustainable future for the island.

This project contributes towards achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals, specifically SDG 7, which calls for universal access to affordable, sustainable, and modern energy.

The Minister of Agriculture, Climate Change and Environment of Seychelles, Hon. Flavien P Joubert, said: “We are grateful to the SFD for their generous support in funding this project. Their contribution has been instrumental in modernizing our electricity infrastructure and improving the reliability and efficiency of our electricity transmission and distribution network. We look forward to continuing our partnership with international development funds as we work towards our goal of providing Seychelles with a more sustainable and prosperous future.”

On his part, the CEO of the SFD, H.E. Sultan Al-Marshad, said: “This project aligns with SFD’s commitment to supporting sustainable development in developing countries worldwide. Electricity is an essential utility for the development of any nation, and we are proud to have contributed towards improving the lives of the people of South Mahe. Families, businesses, and individuals now have access to reliable and affordable electricity which will play a major role in ensuring a bright future for South Mahe.”

