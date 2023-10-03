Lyft and Mobilitas Insurance Companies Renew Commercial Insurance Partnership

GLENDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Mobilitas Insurance Companies, providers of commercial insurance for the unique and emerging demands of the sharing economy and mobility sector, announced that Lyft has extended its partnership for ride-sharing commercial insurance coverage in 23 states, effective October 1, 2023.

“As the mobility industry continues to enjoy rapid expansion and success, we are excited to continue protecting Lyft from the business risks related to the rideshare segment,” said Julie Brown, general manager of Mobilitas. “By combining our proven claims expertise with our unique ability to quickly develop tailored digital solutions, we continue to deliver positive outcomes that support Lyft’s business objectives.”

Lyft and Mobilitas have partnered since 2020, when it was first announced that Lyft had selected Mobilitas to provide ride-sharing commercial insurance coverage in 11 states starting October 1, 2020. The partnership expanded to 18 states in 2021, and to 23 states in 2022.

“Lyft is focused on being customer centric and ensuring that drivers and riders are covered when taking a Lyft,” said Max Feldman, Lyft’s vice president of risk. “Mobilitas offers innovative insurance protection and data-driven claims handling that is tailored to address our unique business needs.”

Mobilitas provides custom-built solutions for the sharing and mobility sectors that are digitally focused and simple to use. In addition to providing coverage for ridesharing, Mobilitas offers coverage built for carsharing, and last-mile and on-demand delivery, while continuing to grow in developing mobility sectors, including those focused on autonomous vehicles.

For more information, visit www.mobilitasinsurance.com.

About Lyft:

Lyft (NASDAQ: LYFT) is one of the largest transportation networks in North America, bringing together rideshare, bikes, and scooters all in one app. We are customer-obsessed and driven by our purpose: getting riders out into the world so they can live their lives together, and providing drivers a way to work that gives them control over their time and money.

About Mobilitas Insurance Companies:

The Mobilitas Insurance Companies offer commercial insurance built from the ground up to meet the unique needs of the mobility market, and provide creative, technology-driven insurance solutions that protect business needs. The Mobilitas Insurance Companies are part of CSAA Insurance Group, which has a financial strength rating of “A” (excellent) from AM Best, the insurance industry’s primary financial rating firm. More information is available at www.mobilitasinsurance.com and on social media (Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn).