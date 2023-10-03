Yellowbrick Supports NCSolutions to Revolutionize CPG Advertiser Cleanroom Solution

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Yellowbrick Data, the leading Kubernetes-based data warehouse that runs in the cloud and on-premises, today announced that NCSolutions (NCS), the leading company for improving advertising effectiveness for the consumer packaged goods (CPG) ecosystem, has deployed Yellowbrick on Amazon Web Services (AWS). AWS is NCS’s data engineering platform for turnkey consumer insights shared with customers through the Snowflake Marketplace.

In the fast-paced world of consumer packaged goods (CPG), effective advertising performance is paramount. NCS recognized this need and developed its one-of-kind, CPG Insights Stream. This provides a complete and representative projection of CPG shopping behavior for all United States households across all relevant retail outlets. Brands can leverage it to conduct deep customer analysis and improve campaign outcomes through audience targeting, optimization, and measurement.

Data Excellence and Elasticity

NCS harnesses the power of Yellowbrick on AWS to process vast datasets, ensuring robust data consolidation, transformation, and ingestion. Yellowbrick's Direct Data Accelerator technology enables faster and more granular analysis at a lower cost, revolutionizing how NCS handles data.

Ad campaigns are subject to seasonality and periodic fluctuations. NCS seamlessly scales its infrastructure with Yellowbrick nodes during peak periods, ensuring clients benefit from increased data collection and opportunities to reach new buyers. Per-second billing minimizes cloud consumption costs, even during demand spikes.

Secure, Hybrid Cloud Flexibility

Security is paramount in handling proprietary data sets. With Yellowbrick, NCS maintains tight control over sensitive data, storing it securely in their virtual private cloud (VPC). Insights derived from this data are shared through the Snowflake Marketplace, ensuring the highest level of data protection.

Douglas McDowell, VP Technology, NCSolutions: “Yellowbrick has supported our analytics services since 2019. We value our relationship with them for our data platform requirements. Yellowbrick enables us to efficiently extract, process, and deliver data-driven insights to our clients on a large scale while maintaining cost-effectiveness and data security. The synergy between its platform and our domain expertise significantly enhances our approach to advertising performance management.”

Neil Carson, CEO and Co-Founder of Yellowbrick Data: “I am thrilled to see NCSolutions harness our technology to revolutionize advertising performance management. NCSolutions' innovative use of Yellowbrick on AWS, integrated seamlessly with Snowflake Marketplace, exemplifies the power of our platform in handling vast datasets with speed and precision.”

About Yellowbrick Data

Yellowbrick Data simplifies data management and lowers costs for cloud and on-premises platforms. The Yellowbrick Data Warehouse is a flexible, cost-effective SQL database that uses Kubernetes for scalability, resilience, and cloud compatibility, managed easily through a SQL interface. Yellowbrick sets the benchmark for price performance with a patented Direct Data Accelerator, offering twice the speed at less than half the cost compared to other leading data warehouses and lakehouse platforms.

About NCSolutions

NCSolutions (NCS) makes advertising work better. Our unrivaled data resources powered by leading providers combine with scientific rigor and leading-edge technology to empower the CPG ecosystem to create and deliver more effective advertising. With NCS’s proven approach, brands are achieving continuous optimization everywhere ads appear through purchase-based audience targeting and sales measurement solutions that have impacted over $25 billion in media spend for our customers.