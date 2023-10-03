Medable Partners with Pluto Health to Optimize Patient Experience and Improve Access to Clinical Trials

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Medable Inc., the leading technology provider for modern clinical trials, announces an enterprise partnership with Pluto Health, a smart care coordination services company. The strategic partnership brings together two best-in-class solutions – Pluto Health’s health coordination platform and Medable’s digitally enabled clinical trials platform – to accelerate clinical development, increase access to clinical research, and improve data quality. Notably, the partnership will revolutionize the patient experience by providing patients with greater control and the ability to share their health data directly into clinical trials through a seamless integration.

The success of a clinical trial depends on its ability to enroll a prespecified and representative number of study participants within a planned time frame while ensuring quality data is collected to meet study objectives. However, due to increasing protocol complexity, stricter inclusion/exclusion criteria and manual data capture, clinical trials remain too slow and costly to help many patients – especially patients whose best potential treatment option is a trial.

Medable and Pluto Health’s combined technologies will streamline enrollment and retention efforts by supporting the patient experience while facilitating easier recruitment and monitoring. Patients will benefit from additional support that optimizes engagement along their care journey; clinical research sites will increase productivity with a data-driven, digitized screening process; and trial sponsors will improve cost efficiency and speed study execution.

“Our partnership is primarily a win for patients, alongside other stakeholders, who will benefit from ongoing enhanced support,” said Dr. Joy Bhosai, Pluto Health’s CEO and Founder. “Pluto is passionate about improving patient care in communities and designing systems that deliver resources for patients to manage health needs over time, especially if they are going through a clinical trial as part of a care option. We are excited for what the future holds with Medable.”

In addition to patient enrollment, the Medable-Pluto Health partnership will make it easier for study teams to access relevant patient information and improve data quality as well as facilitate seamless, long-term follow-up with patients post trial. Further, patents will be able to opt-in to receive real-time notifications of medically relevant future clinical trial opportunities.

Medable CEO and co-founder Dr. Michelle Longmire added, “As a fellow female physician entrepreneur, I connected instantly with Joy and respect her company’s mission. Together, our organizations will leverage advanced technologies to reduce inefficiencies from trial execution and deliver better site and patient experiences while expanding access to clinical research to more patients when they need it most. Medable looks forward to a fruitful partnership with Pluto Health to help drive more life-saving therapies to patients faster.”

In today’s siloed healthcare environment, Medable and Pluto Health will work together to connect patients to all of the right medical resources – from access to a clinical trial to getting medications delivered directly to their doors. “There are many complications that can cause patients to get off-course in their care journey and the same is true for clinical trials. We aim to help patients navigate a path to better health care,” added Dr. Bhosai. Pluto Health has helped monitor and close nearly 500,000 care gaps spanning from missing preventive health immunizations to assistance with colon cancer screenings.

Medable has deployed its software-as-a-service platform in more than 300 decentralized and hybrid clinical trials in 60 countries, serving more than one million patients and research participants globally. Medable’s customers have achieved impressive results with decentralized and hybrid trials – including 200 percent faster enrollment and 50 percent cost reductions. A 2022 financial modeling of DCTs using industry benchmark and Medable data and conducted by the Tufts Center for the Study of Drug Development shows that, on average, decentralized trials can achieve net financial benefits ranging from five to 13 times for Phase II and Phase III trials, due to reduced trial timelines and other factors.

Medable’s partnership with Pluto Health is part of the company’s strategy for accelerating deep evidence generation from study startup to close-out. Learn more at HLTH 2023 (Oct 8-11) in Las Vegas, NV – schedule one-on-one meetings by emailing lbarbadora@bigvalley.co.

About Pluto Health

Pluto Health is a technology-enabled service that helps address health needs for patients, by unifying health information and social information from disparate sources and provides preventive and chronic care support in minutes. Our service improves health care access through community-driven support when there are gaps in care, enhances decision-making, including participation in clinical trials as a potential treatment option where relevant. Pluto Health strives to deliver care to patients within their communities.

About Medable

Medable is on a mission to get effective therapies to patients faster by transforming clinical drug development with disruptive technologies. The company’s digital platform streamlines design, recruitment, retention, and data quality for decentralized trials, replacing siloed systems with integrated digital tools, data and interfaces to accelerate trial execution. Medable connects patients, sites, and clinical trial teams to improve patient access, experience, and outcomes. Medable’s software has been named a Leader in the industry by both Everest Group and IDC. Medable is a privately held, venture-backed company headquartered in Palo Alto, California.