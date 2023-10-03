Qkine Appoints Industry-leading CliniSciences as New European Distributor for Their Growth Factor and Cytokine Portfolio

CAMBRIDGE, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Qkine, a leading manufacturer of high purity bioactive proteins, is pleased to announce its sales distribution agreement with industry-leading European distributor, CliniSciences. With a diverse portfolio of companies operating across Europe, CliniSciences is well-positioned to serve the needs of European customers wanting to purchase Qkine proteins.

CliniSciences boasts an impressive network of subsidiaries throughout Europe, including France, Spain, The Netherlands, and Switzerland. This partnership will enable Qkine to leverage CliniSciences' extensive reach and industry expertise to better serve the needs of stem cell researchers and biotechnology companies across the continent. Its commitment to providing high-quality products and exceptional customer service aligns perfectly with Qkine, which is dedicated to advancing innovation and research in stem cell and organoid biology.

The collaboration between Qkine and CliniSciences will empower stem cell scientists across the continent by providing improved access to innovative growth factors and cytokines from Qkine.

Catherine Elton, CEO of Qkine commented: "We are excited to partner with the team at CliniSciences, whose established network and dedication to quality align well with our focus on driving advancements in stem cell research and ex-vivo cell manufacturing across Europe."

Daria Korejwo, Marketing and Supplier Relationship Manager at CliniSciences added: "We are thrilled to collaborate with Qkine, a leader in the field of bioactive proteins. This partnership perfectly aligns with our commitment to delivering high-quality products and services to the scientific community. Together, we look forward to enhancing research capabilities across Europe and contributing to ground-breaking advancements in scientific research."

For more information about Qkine and its products, please visit www.qkine.com. To learn more about CliniSciences and its distribution network, please visit www.clinisciences.com.

-ENDS-