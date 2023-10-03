Three New Sales for Emergency Communications in Healthcare and Education

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Knightscope, Inc. [Nasdaq: KSCP] (“Knightscope” or the “Company”), a leading developer of autonomous security robots and blue light emergency communication systems, today announces three new sales for its K1B Emergency Communications Systems. The three orders were placed by a college in Pennsylvania and two hospital systems – one in Illinois and one in Indiana.

Healthcare organizations across the US have partnered with Knightscope for many years to make advancements in various critical areas of physical security and emergency communications while improving patient satisfaction. The adoption of such technologies is aiding healthcare organizations to maintain or increase their HCAHPS scores when following Knightscope’s recommendations outlined in a recent blog here.

Colleges and universities are experiencing similar successes by staving off crime in our educational institutions by investing in a wide array of approaches that systematically create safe, healthy, and supportive schools for all students. Improving the overall safety of everyone on campus results in better attendance, higher grades and a more enjoyable learning experience, all of which leads to a more productive society.

Knightscope’s ASR services and industry leading emergency communications products help better protect the places people live, work, study and visit. To learn more about Knightscope’s Blue Light Emergency Communication Systems or Autonomous Security Robots – now with the option of Private LTE – book a discovery call or demonstration now at www.knightscope.com/discover.

