CareAcademy Partners with Amada Senior Care to Elevate Caregiver Training Opportunities Across Franchise Network

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CareAcademy, the pioneering care enablement platform for home care, home health and senior living organizations is excited to announce its new partnership with Amada Senior Care, a leading name in senior care services with more than 150 locations. Through this strategic collaboration, Amada Senior Care will now provide its franchise locations with access to CareAcademy's comprehensive training, upskilling and compliance management solution. With a strong reputation built over decades of compassionate service, Amada Senior Care aims to enhance its caregiver training programs with a best-in-class platform designed to increase quality of care and employee retention.

Amada Senior Care's commitment to excellence in caregiving has positively impacted countless families across the nation. With CareAcademy's training platform, caregivers and administrative professionals within the Amada network will be empowered to upskill and grow their careers within the company.

Tafa Jefferson, CEO of Amada Senior Care, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership. "At Amada Senior Care, our focus has always been on providing the highest quality of care to our clients. This partnership with CareAcademy aligns perfectly with our mission by equipping our caregivers with the knowledge and tools they need to excel in their roles and develop as professionals,” he said. “We are confident that this collaboration will help to make Amada an employer of choice, while elevating the overall care experience for our clients and their families."

CareAcademy revolutionizes the caregiver training landscape by meeting and exceeding compliance needs, developing best-in-class content based on learning science, and offering platform integrations with top home care software providers to streamline business operations.

With CareAcademy’s mobile-friendly platform, learners can complete classes anytime, anywhere, on any device. The video-based content and in-the-moment resources are designed using learning science to engage caregivers, increasing staff knowledge, confidence and class completion rates.

CareAcademy simplifies the training process by automatically assigning relevant courses to home care aides and other roles based on state regulations, facilitating quick employee onboarding and ensuring regulatory compliance. As part of the partnership, Amada Senior Care franchises will gain access to CareAcademy's extensive library of over 500 courses, resources and certifications. Additionally, they will be eligible for participation in CareAcademy’s CAREer Path Initiative, a groundbreaking collaboration that allows caregivers to convert completed CareAcademy courses into college credit at Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU), paving the way for further educational opportunities.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Amada Senior Care in our shared journey to empower caregivers to provide the highest quality of care," said Helen Adeosun, CEO and Founder of CareAcademy. "Our partnership will enable Amada’s staff to achieve better client outcomes while opening doors to personal growth and career advancement, and further our belief that caregivers must be at the center of healthcare in home and community."

About CareAcademy

CareAcademy’s mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to a caregiver-centric healthcare system by elevating caregivers and enabling excellent health outcomes. With a care enablement platform that offers accessible and engaging training content, streamlined technology solutions, and measurable insights, CareAcademy is transforming the way we train essential caregivers. Founded in 2016 and based in Boston, CareAcademy is trusted by over 2,000 home care, home health and assisted living providers. To learn more, visit www.careacademy.com.

About Amada Senior Care

Amada Senior Care is committed to enriching lives. We provide nurturing, compassionate non-medical in-home care and guide families through the many senior housing options available for assisted living. We also offer expertise in handling long-term care insurance claims and in certain forms of government aid, including Veterans Aid and Attendance Benefits. Headquartered in San Clemente, California, Amada was founded in 2007, and is currently assembling an elite team of franchise partners to expand our business on the national level. For more information, visit amadaseniorcare.com.