OSI Systems Awarded 10-Year Contract for Cargo Turnkey Screening in Uruguay

HAWTHORNE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OSI Systems, Inc. (the “Company” or “OSI Systems”) (NASDAQ: OSIS) today announced that its Security division has entered into a 10-year contract to provide a turnkey screening solution to Uruguay’s Ministry of Economics and Finance for customs screening applications at ports and borders. The Company is expected to deploy and integrate EAGLE® T60 high-energy, trailer-mounted vehicle inspection systems, perform security screening and remote image analysis utilizing its proprietary CertScan® integration platform, and provide hands-on operator and management training and maintenance, service and support.

OSI Systems CEO Deepak Chopra commented, "We are excited to add another important customer to our roster of turnkey screening programs and cargo inspection infrastructure initiatives. Through this partnership, we are bringing our critical operational expertise and advanced technology security solutions to Uruguay, which are designed to provide efficiency for customs clearance processing at ports and borders. We are committed to assisting Uruguay emerge as a benchmark in regional customs operations with this initiative.”

The Company has turnkey border and port inspection programs in operation with multiple international customs, border, and port authorities. These turnkey inspection programs have proven highly successful, improving public safety and security and increasing the accuracy of customs declarations. Under these programs, the Company, through its S2 Global business, typically manages cargo scanning equipment, supervises inspection site construction and network design, and trains local staff to analyze data on the CertScan platform. This platform integrates images and data like cargo manifests, biometrics, container and vehicle numbers, and customs declarations.

