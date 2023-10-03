Mary Kay Ash Foundation℠ Awards $2.4 Million in Cancer Research and Domestic Violence Shelter Grants

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In celebration of Mary Kay Inc’s 60th anniversary, the Mary Kay Ash Foundation℠ is honored to announce $2.4 million in cancer research and domestic violence shelter grants around the country. Established in 1996, the Mary Kay Ash Foundation remains committed to its two-fold mission: cancers affecting women and ending domestic violence.

This year, 60 domestic violence shelters around the country were awarded $20,000 grants, totaling $1.2 million. These unrestricted dollars help fund life-saving work through programs, services, facility upgrades, coverage of rising operating costs, legal aid, counseling, and more. Access to vital resources like these ensure women and children are supported on their journey to a life free from abuse.

In addition, the Foundation awarded 12 cancer research grants totaling $1.2 million in support of innovative/translational research efforts. Researchers from the country’s top accredited universities and institutes received $100,000 grants to further conduct groundbreaking research in cancers primarily affecting women, potentially leading to better detection, prognosis, and treatment options.

“For more than 25 years, the Mary Kay Ash Foundation has been unwavering in its mission to support cancer researchers who are seeking cures for cancers affecting women and provide life-saving resources to domestic violence shelters across the country,” said Michael Lunceford, President of the Mary Kay Ash Foundation Board of Directors. “It is our responsibility to ensure researchers and domestic violence service providers have what they need to create a better world for women – one where they are safe and healthy. These grants are just one of the ways we are continuing our mission to better the lives of women everywhere.”

Research efforts include innovative studies from Dr. Nicole James, Assistant Professor of Obstetrics & Gynecology at Brown University, whose focus is on predictive markers of immunotherapy response in triple negative breast cancer. Dr. Matthew Greenblatt, Associate Professor of Pathology & Laboratory Medicine at Weill Medical College of Cornell University is studying new approaches to target vertebral metastases in breast cancer.

For over two decades, the Mary Kay Ash Foundation has awarded more than $92 million to women’s shelters and domestic violence service providers, as well as cancer research programs and related causes throughout the U.S. For more information, visit marykayashfoundation.org

