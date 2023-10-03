City of New Bern Accelerates Digital Transformation Roadmap and Deploys CIS SaaS Solution With Hansen

MELBOURNE, Australia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hansen Technologies (ASX:HSN), a leading global provider of software and services to the energy, water and communications industries, is pleased to announce today that the City of New Bern, part of the State of North Carolina, has gone live with a SaaS version of Hansen CIS, part of the Hansen Suite for Energy and Utilities.

This go-live is an integral part of the city’s infrastructure-modernisation initiative, where the enhanced UI configuration capabilities and an expanded integration framework will support City of New Bern to manage the full customer service and revenue lifecycle for water and energy-related services. The Hansen solution offers business-process automation, wizards, workflows and other efficiencies to streamline the customer management and billing operations – with a secure, low cost of ownership.

Charles Bauschard, Director of Public Utilities, City of New Bern, commented: “At the City of New Bern, we were in need of a software solution that was intuitive in its interface, capable of automating mission-critical business processes, minimised the cost of operations and allowed for high-precision regulatory compliance. With Hansen CIS, backed up by the extensive market and industry expertise of the Hansen team, we knew that we had found the right partner. We commend the Hansen team for the seamless deployment of the solution; as we have progressed through this implementation, our view has only been further reinforced.”

David Castree, Chief Customer Officer at Hansen, commented: “This is a milestone characterised by the delivery excellence that makes our customers want to partner with Hansen. We congratulate the City of New Bern on going live with Hansen CIS, and look forward to the benefits quickly being rolled out to them and in turn, the citizens of the city. The ability of municipalities to efficiently and effectively deliver the essential services of energy, water and gas to their constituents is fundamental to society’s ability to progress and we are proud that so many municipal providers across North America are choosing Hansen to power their path forward.”

For further information about Hansen Technologies, please visit www.hansencx.com.

About Hansen Technologies

Hansen Technologies (ASX: HSN) is a leading global provider of software and services to the energy, water and communications industries. With its award-winning software portfolio, Hansen serves customers in over 80 countries, helping them to create, sell, and deliver new products and services, manage and analyse customer data, and control critical revenue management and customer support processes.

For more information, visit www.hansencx.com.

About the City of New Bern

Situated in North Carolina, the City of New Bern provides water, electric, sanitation and stormwater services to 42,000 residential and commercial customers.

For more information, visit https://www.newbernnc.gov/.