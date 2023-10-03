Bird Partners with Rock the Vote to Boost Voter Turnout and Civic Engagement

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In a groundbreaking partnership to boost voter turnout and civic engagement, Bird Global, Inc. (OTCQX:BRDS), the largest micromobility operator in North America, is joining forces with Rock the Vote, the preeminent organization dedicated to engaging and building the political power of young people. This collaboration aims to promote and amplify the importance of voting and help to ensure that every eligible voter has the tools and information they need to participate in the upcoming elections.

As part of this initiative, on Election Days in markets Bird operates, residents will be able to use a promotional code in the Bird app to unlock two complimentary 30-minute rides. The aim is to break down transportation barriers and ensure that every voice can be heard at the ballot box. This partnership will officially kickoff for the Memphis election on Thursday, Oct. 5th.

" As a company committed to creating sustainable and engaged communities, we recognize the importance of civic duty and the power of the vote," said Stewart Lyons, President of Bird Global. " Our partnership with Rock the Vote reflects our commitment to foster civic engagement and ensure that all voices are heard."

" Rock the Vote has always harnessed the latest trends and technology to empower young voters," said Carolyn DeWitt, President and Executive Director of Rock the Vote. " Teaming up with Bird, we’re not just meeting young people where they are; we’re also ensuring young voters have the tools and resources they need to access the ballot and make their voices heard."

The collaboration will also introduce a series of community events and initiatives across the country aimed at increasing voter registration and education. With the synergy of Bird's vast user base and Rock the Vote's expertise, the duo is setting out to make a significant impact in the 2023 elections with more exciting announcements to come in 2024.

Both organizations urge everyone to use their platforms to check their voter registration, engage with election-related content, and, most importantly, make their voices heard by casting their votes.

About Bird

Bird, the largest micromobility operator in North America, is an electric vehicle company dedicated to bringing affordable, environmentally friendly transportation solutions such as e-scooters and e-bikes to communities across the world. Bird and Spin's cleaner, affordable, and on-demand mobility solutions are available in 350 cities, primarily across Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. We take a collaborative, community-first approach to micromobility. Bird and Spin partner closely with the cities in which it operates to provide a reliable and affordable transportation option for people who live and work there.

For more information on Bird, visit www.bird.co and for more information on Spin, visit www.spin.app.

About Rock the Vote

Rock the Vote is a nonpartisan nonprofit dedicated to building the political power of young people. For over 30 years, Rock the Vote has revolutionized the way we use culture and technology to engage young people in the civic process, registering and turning out millions of young voters. Since its founding, Rock the Vote has processed over 14 million voter registrations and empowered its voters with information and resources to turn them out at more than 30 points above the national youth average with approximately 60% voting for the first time. Rock the Vote works to modernize the civic process and fights to protect young people's access to our democracy.

Learn more at rockthevote.org and follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @rockthevote and TikTok @rockthevoteofficial.