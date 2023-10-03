Mattel and Gamefam Unveil Barbie DreamHouse Tycoon on Roblox

EL SEGUNDO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) and Gamefam today announced the upcoming launch of Barbie DreamHouse Tycoon on Roblox, the global immersive platform where millions of people connect and communicate daily, on October 6. After recording three million unique visits in beta, the first-ever official Barbie Roblox game is jam-packed with endless imagination and features everything fans could ask for, including the chance to build their very own DreamHouse, live out various careers, and unleash their inner fashion icon.

Leaning into the popular “tycoon” genre on Roblox, players of Barbie DreamHouse Tycoon can build a luxurious DreamHouse with up to four floors and a total of 30 rooms including a yoga studio, office, recording studio, vlogger room, and two walk-in closets! In addition, players can add a movie theater, game room, bowling alley, indoor and outdoor kitchen spaces, a rooftop tennis court, and even a helipad. Adding another layer of excitement to the experience, players can visit each other's DreamHouses and revel in their virtual spaces before hanging out in the Malibu Town Square.

Mike DeLaet, Global Head of Digital Gaming at Mattel, commented: “With so many fantastic iterations of Barbie over the years, this felt like the right time to give Barbie – one of the world’s best-selling toys and a fashion icon for more than six decades – the chance to find her feet on Roblox. As one of the most instantly recognizable brands in the world, we're so excited for Barbie’s Roblox debut and look forward to her connecting with an all-new community of fans.”

Visitors to Barbie DreamHouse Tycoon can fully express their inner Barbie through highly customizable avatars using exclusive fashion items and accessories to create stunning new styles. Barbie DreamHouse Tycoon also comes equipped with diverse customization options including nine different skin tones and various body types, 15 face and makeup configurations, handfuls of hairstyles, and the option to add hearing aids—with more configurations coming soon. Players can freely explore the sandy beaches of Malibu in one of several themed vehicles, and get the chance to try out various careers such as chef, popstar, and fashion designer in thrilling mini games. The town of Malibu itself features a bakery, veterinarian, fashion boutique, science center, town hall, sports fields, and much more to discover.

Barbie “Brooklyn” and Barbie “Malibu” non-playable characters (NPCs) will guide fans on a tour through the world of Barbie DreamHouse Tycoon on Roblox, offering additional context for mini games and the entire experience. With so many dazzling sights to behold, and your very own DreamHouse to build and personalize, Barbie DreamHouse Tycoon is set to become the digital destination for Barbie fans of all ages.

"This is the perfect time to bring Barbie's world to millions of existing and soon-to-be fans on Roblox,” said Ricardo Briceno, Chief Business Officer at Gamefam. “The Barbie brand has never been more relevant, and this tycoon-style game offers another way for players to continue playing with Barbie by building their very own DreamHouse in the metaverse."

By tapping into Gamefam’s metaverse gaming expertise, Mattel aims to engage some of the 66 million plus daily active users on Roblox, reaching existing fans and attracting a new fan base, inspiring them to be anything they want to be. Barbie DreamHouse Tycoon will be available for free on Roblox via most platforms and devices including consoles, PCs, mobile and tablets beginning October 6. The experience will be live operated by Gamefam, and new features and updates will be implemented regularly post-launch around key moments for the Barbie brand and other tentpole occasions.

