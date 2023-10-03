Mineral Adds Select Health to Embed HR and Compliance Solutions in Employer-Sponsored Health Plans

PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mineral, the HR and compliance leader for more than 1 million small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs), today announced a relationship with Select Health®, a non-profit health plan serving over 1 million members throughout the Mountain West. The relationship enables Select Health to incorporate Mineral’s HR and compliance services into their fully insured health plans for all their small business groups in Utah and Nevada.

Effective January 1, 2024, Select Health will be offering additional services to its small employer clients with 2 to 50 employees. These services include access to Mineral’s suite of HR and compliance tools, as well as access to Mineral Experts. These tools can assist employers in managing various aspects of HR and ensuring compliance with relevant regulations and laws. This collaboration enhances Select Health plans by offering a new set of services aimed to help small businesses in Utah and Nevada meet HR and compliance challenges more effectively.

Mineral’s 2023 State of HR Report found only 6% of SMBs feel “very prepared” to achieve success in critical HR and compliance initiatives. Further, only 32% use HR and compliance software, which makes their path to HR and compliance success much more time-consuming and challenging. To meet those challenges and offer solutions, Select Health’s small employer groups in Utah and Nevada will have access to the Mineral Elite package, which includes the Mineral Platform and Mineral Experts, alongside a host of other HR and compliance resources.

The Mineral Platform includes tools and resources to help businesses manage their HR and compliance issues. The platform features a comprehensive HR compliance library, a benefits document creator and proactive alerts on changing HR and compliance laws and regulations. It also includes Smart Employee Handbook Plus, which helps SMBs tackle their number-one compliance-related challenge according to the 2023 State of HR Report – keeping their employee handbooks up-to-date. Additionally, employer clients will gain access to Mineral Experts — certified HR experts with an average of 18 years of experience. Mineral Experts provide personalized advice and have helped answer more than 1.3 million HR and compliance questions to date. Finally, they will receive access to Learn, Mineral’s Learning Management System (LMS), including hundreds of courses from DEI to mandated anti-harassment courses. As a result of Mineral’s recent partnership with OpenSesame, Select Health’s employer clients will be able to choose from a larger selection of course catalogs to upskill and reskill their employees.

“HR and compliance is critical to the health of an organization, but businesses struggle with persistent and complex laws and regulations that contribute to large gaps in compliance,” said Vince Murdica, Chief Revenue Officer at Mineral. “Through this collaboration, we’re making it easy for small businesses to elevate their organizational health and better succeed at competing with larger enterprises by taking worry and time-consuming tasks of managing compliance out of their business. This allows those resource-strapped SMBs to spend more time growing their business and doing what they love. We are excited to establish this relationship with Select Health to solve these issues for SMBs, and add services that differentiate Select Health plans from its competitors.”

As this relationship takes effect, Mineral will help Select Health’s employer clients understand the full capabilities of Mineral's tools and resources. Employer clients will have the ability to schedule a one-on-one demo with Mineral’s Engagement Specialist team to explore Select Health powered by Mineral.

“It’s our goal to provide health plans, tools and resources that simplify the experience for small employers,” said Heidi Castaneda, AVP of Small Employer and Individual Products for Select Health. “Bringing industry leading HR and compliance resources into our plan helps our employers succeed in driving employee health, and tackle some of their greatest business challenges. We are thrilled to partner with Mineral to create more value for our clients' businesses and their employees.”

Today’s announcement follows months of momentum for Mineral, as the company’s HR and compliance products are now embedded in health plans in 26 states. As health insurers continue to see the value in this innovative offering for employers, Mineral is tracking to be in all 50 states by the end of 2024.

About Mineral

Trusted by more than 1 million companies, Mineral is the HR and compliance leader for growing businesses. Mineral's flagship solutions, including the Mineral Platform, Mineral Intelligence and Mineral Experts, combine data, technology, and human expertise to take the guesswork out of HR and compliance, and give clients peace of mind. Partnering with more than 2,500 industry-leading insurance brokers, health insurance companies, PEOs and HCMs, Mineral has built the largest HR community in the U.S. Mineral was formerly known as the combined entity of ThinkHR and Mammoth. For more information, visit trustmineral.com.