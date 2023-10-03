IQVIA Builds on its Strategic Collaboration with argenx to Provide Safety Systems and Services

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IQVIA™ (NYSE:IQV), a leading global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions and clinical research services to the life sciences industry, today announced a strategic collaboration with argenx to advance treatment to patients with rare autoimmune diseases through innovative and integrated technology-enabled pharmacovigilance (PV) safety services and solutions.

IQVIA’s integrated PV services and technology platforms will support argenx to enable efficient integration of safety data and adverse event identification and reporting, ultimately facilitating the delivery of new therapies to patients. The integration of safety data, operational processes and business acumen will support argenx to scale its PV and safety organization alongside future company growth. This builds on IQVIA and argenx’s existing collaboration which focuses on the accelerated expansion of clinical development and commercialisation of new indications.

“We look forward to collaborating closely with IQVIA on this important business need. We aim to innovate in all that we do and IQVIA’s technology-enabled PV services and solutions will allow for efficient data integration as we work to bring new treatment options to autoimmune patients,” commented Tim Van Hauwermeiren, CEO, argenx.

“IQVIA is well positioned to support biotech clients such as argenx through our extensive portfolio of services and technology capabilities,” said Alistair Grenfell, President Europe, Middle East, Africa and South Asia, IQVIA. “Our innovative solution will help argenx transform and futureproof their existing PV and safety organization, ultimately allowing them to get medicines to patients as quickly as possible.”

IQVIA Connected Intelligence™ combines a leading solution with data, advanced analytics, innovative technologies, and domain expertise, enabling clients to uncover fresh insights and achieve transformative change to succeed in rapidly evolving markets. The collaboration with argenx brings together the IQVIA PV Safety and Technology teams to create a unique solution to address their need of consolidating, transforming and future-proofing PV operations in the pre- and post-marketing space.

