JLo Beauty Launches at Macy’s with Jennifer’s Ageless Beauty Secrets

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Macy’s launches JLo Beauty with the brand’s assortment of skincare, beauty and bodycare products, inspiring all women to be their everyday superstar. JLo Beauty products feature luxurious, high-performing formulas with immediately visible and long-lasting results with prices ranging from $15 to $105. The full assortment including fan favorites like That JLo Glow Serum, Firm + Flaunt Targeted Booty Balm and more are available to shop on macys.com, Macy’s mobile app and at select Macy’s stores nationwide.

“We are excited to launch JLo Beauty at Macy’s and bring Jennifer Lopez’s luxurious but accessible skincare to our customers. Jennifer is an icon and her brand continues to empower women to celebrate the skin they’re in, no matter their age,” said Nicolette Bosco, VP of Beauty at Macy’s. “Adding Jennifer’s range of products for glowing skin strengthens our assortment in these categories and gives customers more ways to own their style.”

“I'm so excited that JLo Beauty will be available at Macy’s," said Jennifer Lopez, Founder of JLo Beauty. “JLo Beauty empowers women with transformative, clinically proven formulas that deliver an inner and outer glow at any age. Macy’s – with its wide and diverse reach – is an ideal partner for us in our quest to bring more people our high-performance skincare and body products, proving beauty has no expiration date.”

Macy’s empowers customers to Own Your Style, celebrating individuality and personal style through a curated assortment of the best brands and latest trends. Over the past few years, Macy’s iconic beauty business has been dominated by fragrance, cosmetics and skincare. By listening to market trends, Macy’s continues to expand their assortment in direct response to their customers’ needs. The company has also made a formal commitment to cleaner and conscious beauty standards.

JLo Beauty takes a fresh, modern and sexy approach to beauty, inspired by the beauty secrets of multihyphenate Jennifer Lopez. As a brand committed to delivering confidence and undimmable beauty that only gets better with age, JLo Beauty is grounded in science and backed by years of research and product development. The “JLo Glow” has become a hallmark in beauty and culture and is delivered through the brand’s performance driven products.

JLo Beauty is available to shop at Macy’s stores nationwide, online at macys.com and Macy’s mobile app.

About Macy’s

Macy’s, the largest retail brand of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE: M), serves as the style source for generations of customers. With one of the nation’s largest e-commerce platforms powered by macys.com and mobile app, paired with a nationwide network of stores, Macy’s delivers the most convenient and seamless shopping experience, offering great values in apparel, home, beauty, accessories and more. Macy’s gives customers even more ways to shop and own their style through an off-price assortment at Macy’s Backstage and at our highly curated Macy’s small format stores. Each year, Macy’s provides millions with unforgettable experiences through Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks® and Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade® and helps our customers celebrate special moments, big and small. We’re guided by our purpose—to create a brighter future with bold representation that empowers more voice, choice, and ownership for our colleagues, customers, and communities.

About JLo Beauty

Jennifer Lopez launched JLo Beauty in 2021 to bring her iconic glow to her community. The company expanded to include Lifestyle in 2022. Rooted in seriously sexy science, the brand empowers women with transformative, clinically proven formulas that deliver an inner and outer glow — at any age.