Plinqit Partners with CU*Answers, Expanding Access to Its Financial Wellness & Savings Platform

ANN ARBOR, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Plinqit, the first platform that brings together automated savings, data-driven financial wellness content and virtual account management, today announced a partnership with CU*Answers, a complete service provider for credit unions.

CU*Answers will now offer Plinqit’s financial wellness and automated savings platform to its network of over 200 credit unions across more than half of the United States, representing over 2.1 million members and $29 billion in assets. Plinqit’s platform will natively integrate with CU*Answers’ digital banking solution, It’s Me 247 Online Banking. Through this integration, CU*Answers’ credit unions can grant their members access to Plinqit’s intuitive savings tools and financial wellness content within online and mobile banking. As a result, millions of members can easily access personalized resources and tools that support their financial health and help them reach their savings goals.

Plinqit offers members an engaging, rewarding way to save and plan for future needs, while giving CU*Answers’ credit unions access to unique data that presents new opportunities to cross-sell and expand member relationships. For credit unions, CU*Answers’ integration with Plinqit will provide a new way to generate deposits, attract new members, deepen existing member relationships, and expand their institution’s retail footprint beyond traditional branch networks.

“We are a 100% credit union-owned cooperative CUSO and we strive to stay ahead of our clients’ needs with innovative product and service offerings, such as Plinqit,” said Geoff Johnson, CEO of CU*Answers. “Our partnership with Plinqit could not be timelier, as generating stable deposit growth is top-of-mind for credit unions of all sizes. Plinqit’s platform will help address the need for deposits while empowering members to live their best financial life and establish healthy saving habits, which in turn will position our credit unions for future success.”

“Credit unions are known for their strong ties to their local communities and unwavering focus on helping members achieve their financial goals, but when inflation is hovering at record highs and consumer debt continues to rise, it can be difficult to keep members engaged and on track,” said Kathleen Craig, founder and CEO of Plinqit. “We designed Plinqit to make it easier for financial institutions to empower their customers and members, and help them strengthen their saving habits. Our goal is to create a financially healthy future for all – from each individual member to the credit unions that serve them. We look forward to making a positive impact on the credit union movement with our friends at CU*Answers.”

About CU*Answers

CU*Answers is a CUSO and a cooperative that offers expertise in implementing technical solutions to operational needs and is a leader in helping credit unions form strategic alliances and partnerships. CU*Answers provides a single solution source for delivering systems such as ATM, debit card, online and mobile banking, and item processing solutions, all tightly integrated as part of CU*Answers’ complete core solutions for credit unions. CU*Answers is a leader in offering a seamless, single business solution to improve business processes, empower clients and deliver bottom-line results.

About Plinqit

Plinqit is a mobile-first platform and fintech company helping banks and credit unions generate deposits, attract new customers, and expand their retail footprint while helping people live their best financial life. The Plinqit platform is the first savings platform of its kind to bring together automated savings, data-driven financial wellness content, and virtual account management. At Plinqit, we're helping everyone Money Intelligently™. For more information, visit info.plinqit.com.