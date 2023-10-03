American Banker Names U.S. Bank Leaders to 2023 Most Powerful Women in Banking Lists

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--American Banker has recognized two U.S. Bank leaders in its 2023 Most Powerful Women in Banking awards, naming Vice Chair Gunjan Kedia and Director Alli Yttreness among individual honorees.

Kedia, a vice chair and member of the 16-person Managing Committee, is head of Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking (WCIB). In the role, she leads more than 11,100 employees and oversees one of the three core business lines at the company, which accounts for 38% of total U.S. Bank revenue (as of June 30, 2023). Kedia was named to the Most Powerful Women in Finance list; it is the sixth consecutive year she has been honored.

Yttreness, senior vice president and the company’s director of regulatory controls for WCIB, was honored in the publication’s annual ranking of Most Powerful Women in Banking: NEXT, which highlights women 40 years of age and younger who are believed to have potential to ascend to the C-suite. The NEXT awards were announced in July, and Yttreness was profiled in American Banker.

“Strong, powerful women are shaping the future of our industry, and we are fortunate to have many of them at U.S. Bank,” said Andy Cecere, chairman, president and CEO of U.S. Bank. “Gunjan and Alli are among those leading the way. We are a better company because of their unique perspectives and leadership. We applaud all of this year’s honorees.”

U.S. Bank leaders have been consistently recognized in the Most Powerful program since its inception 21 years ago.

“These women represent so much more than world-class business acumen and inspirational leadership skills,” said Chana Schoenberger, editor-in-chief at American Banker. “They symbolize the perseverance it takes to create meaningful change, the commitment needed to build stronger communities, and the creativity that’s essential to drive the industry into a new age.”

