Lendmark Financial Services Reveals Stellar Customer Reviews in ‘Voice of the Customer’ Survey

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lendmark Financial Services (Lendmark), a leading provider of household credit and consumer loan solutions, conducted a voice of the customer (VOC) survey, facilitated by third-party marketing firm Arketi, to understand overall customer feedback and satisfaction about the services it offers in its more than 515 communities across 21 states. Survey results showed more than 99% of the nearly 3,500 survey respondents have a positive sentiment regarding their household lender.

The survey was conducted online and through individual phone interviews over a one-month period to identify what other lending options their customers had as well as their perceptions of Lendmark as their lender, how it delivers value and what it could improve upon. Offered to Lendmark’s customer base from coast to coast, the survey respondents represented a diverse cross-section of participants.

Top survey results were:

There were 99.13 percent of survey respondents who felt Lendmark delivered a great experience during their individual loan experience.

Nearly half, 49 percent, of the survey respondents indicated they had other borrowing options, with an additional 26 percent of respondents noting that they only considered Lendmark for their loan.

78 percent of survey respondents said of their Lendmark loan, “It saved us” or was “very important.”

The top five unaided unique responses were: “friendly, helpful, awesome, great, and professional” when respondents were asked how they would describe Lendmark.

“The results of this survey are not only a validation but a strong testament of our unwavering commitment to ensure that when life’s planned or unplanned events happen, our customers feel satisfied in choosing us to meet their financial needs,” said Bobby Aiken, president and CEO, Lendmark. “There are many consumer lenders across the US, but we serve by creating a lending environment where everyone is treated with dignity and respect, and relationships are the foundation for each interaction. We pride ourselves on building and maintaining a trusted, personal relationship with our customers, and that’s why we know them by name and positively value their feedback.”

Lendmark’s typical customers are employed, middle-class borrowers who seek personal installment loans to help get them through planned or unplanned life events that may cause hardships, such as an auto repair, unexpected medical expenses, or other needs impacting their existing household finances.

Aside from the VOC survey, Lendmark on average receives a Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 79.5. NPS is a measure used to gauge customer loyalty, satisfaction, and enthusiasm for an organization and was created by Bain & Company who suggests an NPS score above 80 indicates world-class service levels.

About Lendmark Financial Services

Lendmark Financial Services provides personal and household credit and loan solutions to consumers. Founded in 1996, Lendmark strives to be the lender, employer, and partner of choice by protecting household wealth, offering stability and helping consumers meet both planned and unplanned life events through affordable loan offerings. Today, Lendmark operates more than 515 branches in 22 states across the country, providing personalized services to customers and retail business partners with every transaction. Lendmark is headquartered in Lawrenceville, Ga. For more information, visit www.lendmarkfinancial.com.