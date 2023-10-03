AEG Announces Expansion of Relationship With Blue Shield of California, Names the Health Plan as an Official Helmet Partner of the LA Kings and Ontario Reign

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AEG, the world’s leading sports and live entertainment company, announced today a renewed and expanded relationship with Blue Shield of California, continuing the non-profit plan as the Exclusive Health Insurance Partner of some of AEG’s most iconic teams and venues in addition to reinforcing its position as a Founding Partner of L.A. LIVE, the downtown Los Angeles sports and entertainment district.

In addition to its designation as the exclusive health insurance partner to the LA Kings (NHL) the Ontario Reign (AHL), Peacock Theater and The Novo, Blue Shield is now the Official Home Helmet Partner of the LA Kings and the Official Home and Away Helmet Partner of the Ontario Reign beginning with the upcoming 2023-2024 NHL and AHL seasons.

“Today’s announcement builds upon a six-year relationship between Blue Shield and AEG and represents a significant expansion of our deep commitment to the Southern California communities where our members live and work,” said Jigar Shah, Blue Shield of California’s Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer.

To kick off the expanded relationship, the LA Kings will give fans a first look at the new helmets featuring the Blue Shield of California logo starting with the team’s first two pre-season home games on Tuesday, October 3 when the Kings host the Anaheim Ducks at Crypto.com Arena, and Saturday, October 7 when the Kings take on the Vegas Golden Knights. An official helmet debut will follow at the team’s regular season opener on Wednesday, October 11 at 7 PM (PDT), when the Kings host the Colorado Avalanche. Both pre-season games will be broadcast on Bally Sports SoCal and the regular season opener will be broadcast live on national television from Crypto.com Arena on TNT giving all LA Kings fans around the country a close-up look at the new helmet design in action on the ice.

“The LA Kings are extremely proud of the relationship we have cultivated with Blue Shield and the positive impact we continue to have on our fans and the greater LA community as a result,” said LA Kings President and Hall of Famer Luc Robitaille. “Together, we’ve transformed lives and built a stronger, healthier community. We can’t wait for our players to don the Blue Shield of California logo on their helmets this coming season. The moment will again serve as a reminder of our shared dedication to a brighter and healthier future for all.”

Blue Shield of California’s brand mark will be prominently displayed on both sides of the LA Kings players’ helmets for all regular season home games over the course of the relationship. As the Exclusive Health Insurance Partner, Blue Shield’s logo will also be significantly featured across the team’s online channels as well as in-game, via static dasherboards as well as virtual signage both on-ice and behind the goal during all LA Kings locally broadcast, regular season home games. As the Official Helmet Partner of the Ontario Reign, Blue Shield will also engage Reign fans with enhanced signage and custom activations at Toyota Arena on game days.

Since 2017, AEG and Blue Shield have collaborated on numerous outreach initiatives with a shared mission of fostering inclusivity and giving back to the communities they both serve across Los Angeles and the broader Southern California region. These initiatives have centered on efforts promoting an active, healthy lifestyle and youth participation in sports, including most notably, the launch of “G.O.A.L.S” – a jointly created umbrella program encompassing all LA Kings and Blue Shield sponsored character building and wellness activities. By championing Green solutions, Open outlooks, Active bodies, Local leaders and Sharp minds, G.O.A.L.S. equips children in Los Angeles with the practical skills and tools they need to lead healthy lives and serve as leaders in their communities. Through the G.O.A.L.S. program, now in its sixth year, the LA Kings and Blue Shield have positively impacted thousands of students and families across Los Angeles.

Going forward, community will remain at the forefront. Blue Shield will continue to engage youth as the Supporting Partner of the Little Kings learn-to-play program and the Presenting Sponsor of youth-focused initiatives including the LA Lions Hockey Club, and the LA Kings hockey development team.

“Today, we celebrate not just the growth of our relationship with Blue Shield of California, but also six years of success and mutual commitment to making a difference,” said Nick Baker, COO of AEG Global Partnerships, which brokered the new agreement. “Thanks to the efforts of Suzanne Buffington at Blue Shield of California as well as Scott Emery, Stephanie Nienhuis and Kami Stoianov here at AEG, we’ve crafted an impactful relationship that we continue to be proud of.”

As a Founding Partner of L.A. LIVE, which hosts 25,000,000 visitors a year and is home of internationally renowned events such as the annual GRAMMY Awards, Emmys and more, the expanded relationship deepens Blue Shield’s connection to millions of live entertainment fans. Blue Shield will continue to be prominently featured at L.A. LIVE via digital signage throughout the 4-million square foot campus.

ABOUT AEG

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, AEG is the world’s leading sports and live entertainment company. The company operates in the following business segments: Facilities, which through its affiliation with ASM Global, owns, manages or consults with more than 350 preeminent arenas, stadiums, convention centers and performing arts venues around the world; Music through AEG Presents, which is dedicated to all aspects of live contemporary music performances, including producing and promoting global and regional concert tours, music and special events and world-renowned festivals such as the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival; Real Estate, which develops world-class venues, as well as major sports and entertainment districts like Crypto.com Arena and L.A. LIVE, Mercedes Platz in Berlin and The O2 in London; Sports, as the world’s largest operator of high-profile sporting events and sports franchises including the LA Kings, LA Galaxy and Eisbären Berlin; and Global Partnerships, which oversees worldwide sales and servicing of sponsorships including naming rights, premium seating and other strategic partnerships. Through its worldwide network of venues, portfolio of powerful sports and music brands and its integrated entertainment districts, AEG entertains more than 160 million guests annually. More information about AEG can be found at www.aegworldwide.com.

ABOUT BLUE SHIELD OF CALIFORNIA

Headquartered in Oakland, Blue Shield of California is an independent member of the Blue Shield Association with 4.8 million members. Founded in San Francisco, the nonprofit health plan has been providing California residents with access to high-quality health care at an affordable price since 1939. With more than eight decades of operation under its belt, Blue Shield of California has a significant track-record of success, and an especially strong connection to the Southern California market.