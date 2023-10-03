Cloud Range Joins Fortinet Fabric-Ready Partner Program to Protect Enterprise Organizations with Cyber Preparedness Simulation Platform

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cloud Range, the industry’s leading cyber range solution to reduce cyber risk across the organization, today announced it has joined the Fortinet Fabric-Ready Technology Alliance Partner Program – a part of the Fortinet Open Ecosystem – to provide cybersecurity teams with full-service, live-fire simulation exercises specifically designed for OT, IT, IoT, and converged environments. The partnership with Fortinet will give practitioners the capabilities and experience they need to protect critical infrastructure and industrial control systems (ICS) from cyber threats, while maintaining uptime and safety.

Organizations are increasingly integrating operational technology (OT) infrastructure with IT systems to have a comprehensive view of the industrial ecosystem and equipment. That makes it easier to manage and oversee, but it also increases the attack surface and possibility of cyber threats. Security teams need to understand not only traditional cybersecurity tactics and procedures, but also OT-specific ones.

The attack scenarios in Cloud Range’s cyber range simulate real-world attacks, giving security practitioners hands-on experience in identifying and responding to cyber threats, which reduces organizational cyber risk. The virtual cyber range emulates both OT and IT networks, and it can be customized for any industry. This one-of-a-kind simulation training allows OT incident response and ICS security teams to be immersed in and understand various attack flows, vulnerable ingress points, how to respond if a system is compromised, and how to limit cyber-physical damage. They also learn what actions they should NOT take, and when they are relying too much on IT monitoring and protocols. Team members improve both technical proficiencies and soft skills, including communication, collaboration, and decision-making.

“The combination of two world-class solutions – Cloud Range and Fortinet – enables us to deliver an industry-leading cybersecurity simulation platform tailored to address the unique challenges faced by organizations that operate in the operational technology space,” said Debbie Gordon, CEO and Founder, Cloud Range. “The integration of Fortinet’s FortiGate NextGeneration Firewall, FortiSIEM, and FortiSOAR, as well as other vendor platforms, into Cloud Range allows security operations teams to learn how to better utilize Fortinet and partner solutions to enhance their cyber skills and defend against live-fire attacks. This enables practitioners to work in a true-to-life environment and evaluate other tools. Plus, the Cloud Range platform incorporates Fortinet’s validated threat intelligence so customers can practice defending against real threats before they happen.”

Cloud Range’s unique, purpose-built platform allows for networks to be customized to meet the needs of the customer, including configurations for tools in an organization’s technology stack, live traffic, and implementation of different security tools and Fortinet-specific products. Within the emulated network, participants work together as a team to detect and respond to the live-fire attack.

About Cloud Range

Cloud Range is a pioneer in cybersecurity simulation training, providing the first-ever full-service, customizable cyberattack simulation training solution in the world. Used by enterprise SOC and incident response teams, managed security service providers (MSSPs), governments, higher education institutions, utilities, critical infrastructure, and many other industries, Cloud Range enables organizations to accelerate the cyber defense skills of their cybersecurity professionals using its proprietary simulation training and assessment platform. Customers can train security teams, assess candidates, onboard new hires, and improve cybersecurity team skills, significantly reducing cyber risk. Cloud Range won the CISO Choice Award for security education and training, is on Cybercrime Magazine’s list of the 10 Hot Cyber Range Companies to Watch in 2023, and is on Fast Company’s Next Big Things in Tech list. Learn more at cloudrangecyber.com.